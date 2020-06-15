Quiz: Why are men half as likely as women to visit the doctor?

× Expand limpido / iStock / Getty Images Plus Doctor waiting room

It's a simple fact: men don't like going to the doctor. In fact, they are half as likely as women to go, according to a 2014 survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's a little confounding, considering men die earlier than women – at every stage of their life cycle, according to a Statistics Canada report, even though women experience higher levels of stress and depression and more chronic disease. Men also account for 80 per cent of all suicide deaths, 97 per cent of workplace deaths and experience cardiac issues a good seven to nine years sooner than women.

Still, men tend to avoid visiting their doctor's office for a mix of reasons: fear, shame, discomfort, feeling too busy.

All of which is why June is Men's Health Month, dedicated to bringing awareness to preventable health problems and encourage regular doctor's visits, early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

Take the quiz below to test your knowledge on men's health and share why you might be resistant, if ever, to visit your doctor.