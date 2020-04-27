Toronto to close traffic lanes for pedestrians on busy streets

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus sidewalk Multiple pedestrians wear masks at an intersection, April 24th, 2020.

For weeks, public space and pedestrian advocates have been calling on the city to close off streets to allow space for pedestrians to walk while maintaining physical distance.

They've argued that although there’s been a decline in car traffic, main streets are busy with people going grocery shopping, picking up takeout, jogging or getting fresh air on a walk.

Other cities have made room for pedestrians and cyclists, including Brampton, which shut down a lane of traffic to build a temporary seven-kilometre bike lane. Boston and Oakland have closed off streets completely to make it safer for people to walk, run and bike in their neighbourhoods. And today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s committed to closing 64 kilometres of streets to cars over the next few weeks to provide walkers with more space. His ultimate goal is 160 kilometres of “open streets.”

While Toronto isn’t blocking off entire streets, today Mayor John Tory announced the city would be temporarily closing some traffic lanes to give pedestrians more space to physically distance.

“Although pedestrian traffic has dropped dramatically across the city as people follow public health advice to stay home as much as possible there are hot spots on some sidewalks in some areas,” a city news release states.

× The @cityoftoronto has announced CurbTO to address sidewalk hot-spots where it's difficult to practice physical distancing. Full details - https://t.co/CJmmPibrTM



If you know of a spot in #BEY that could use a look - email me at Councillor_Bradford@toronto.ca or call 311. pic.twitter.com/2LYeUrbi94 — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) April 27, 2020

The program, dubbed CurbTO, will initially target “hot spots” along 10 busy retail main streets, and later expand to 100 areas across the city. These hot spots, which are identified as either “temporary pedestrian zones” or “temporary parking pickup zones”, were chosen because they’re frequently crowded or lack parking space.

“This is one more way the city government is working to protect public health and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Tory in a statement. “Transportation and mobility in all forms will be key parts of the city's recovery and restart process.”

Here are the 10 initial spots:

1. Carlton Street and Church Street – Pedestrian zone

2. Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones

3. Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue – Pedestrian zone

4. Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue – Parking Zone

5. Front Street East and Berkeley Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones

6. Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street – Pedestrian zone

7. Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones

8. King Street West and Spadina Avenue – Parking zone

9. Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones

10. Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue – Pedestrian zone

