Shop Azores-inspired design in Little Portugal

× 1 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade Prayer candle, $9. × 2 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade Cocktail tray, $29. × 3 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade Crop top, $34. × 4 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade Beach towel, $45. × 5 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade Travel journal, $16. × 6 of 6 Expand Courtesy of Saudade iPhone case, $40. Prev Next

The Azores (Açores in Portuguese), a region on the west coast of Portugal, seems to be on everyone’s bucket list lately. And with good reason: it’s an island paradise steeped in rich culture and with volcanic landscapes to boot.

This summer, we’ll have a little taste of ‘em in Toronto, with a new collection of homewares and accessories inspired by the destination itself. The collection is the latest from Heirloom & Knot, a Toronto-based textiles brand by interior design partners Rick and Matthew Bettencourt.

“The collection as a whole is a tribute to Portuguese design and many of the prints have been inspired by the dramatic landscapes and renowned architecture found throughout the island,” says Rick Bettencourt. The duo, who often draw from vintage details and personal moments for inspiration, based this collection off Rick’s upbringing. “My family in particular are from the island of Terceira, and as a teenager exploring the island this is where my appreciation for design and architecture really manifested itself.”

The collection features everything from iPhone covers to cocktail trays and prayer candles wrapped in Heirloom & Knot’s array of summer prints. Fittingly, it will pop up in the heart of Little Portugal at Saudade, a boutique specializing in Portuguese design. View some of the collection above and shop through July 27.

For more information, visit saudadetoronto.com.

website@nowtoronto.com | @randibergman