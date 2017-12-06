Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Toronto’s 10 best DIY workshops for making gifts

× Expand The Knit Café Learn to DIY a felted miniature toy or ornament at a needle felting class at the Knit Café this month.

You could spend your hard-earned cash at the mall or ordering things online, or you could use it to take a class and make your own holiday gifts this season. There’s still plenty of time to DIY personalized gifts. Register for one of these classes happening across the city this month.

Watercolour food at City of Craft

One of several free workshops open to City of Craft ticket-holders, this two-hour session on Saturday (December 9) teaches attendees how to create a watercolour painting of food from sketch to finish. It's taught by illustrator Justine Wong at Craft Ontario, and attendees will be inspired by their favourite foods.

(Free with City of Craft admission, Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen West, cityofcraft.com)

Book binding at City of Craft

Learn to make a hardcover journal, sketchbook or agenda at this two-hour class taught by Mimi Li. On Saturday (December 9), City of Craft attendees will learn the basics, from folding and sewing, to gluing the binding.

(Free with City of Craft admission, Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen West, cityofcraft.com)

Paper and fabric marbling at City of Craft

Create original marble paper for the stationary snob on your list, or special fabric for the textile artist. At this Sunday (December 10) workshop taught by Paperhouse Studio, attendees will use carrageenan sizing baths and acrylic inks to create marble designs on fabric pieces, cards and gift tags.

(Free with City of Craft admission, Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen West, cityofcraft.com)

Metal art at the Gladstone Hotel

Impress your family and friends with personalized metal art made at the Silversmith Adventure workshop at the Gladstone on Tuesday (December 12). In the two-hour workshop, Kristin Calkins, owner and master goldsmith at the Den, teaches students to hammer, buff and stamp metals with initials, dates and names. Materials are included.

($45, Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen West, gladstonehotel.com)

Leather gift tags at The Make Den

There are five opportunities to take this DIY leather gift-tag class at the Make Den between Tuesday (December 12) and Friday (December 22). Attendees will learn basic leather-work skills including how to cut, stamp, dye and seal leather. All materials are provided.

($55, The Make Den, 1244 Bloor West, themakeden.com)

DIY spa at Karma Co-op

Learn to make all-natural bath salts, face masks and body scrubs for friends and family at this Karma Co-op workshop on Tuesday (December 12). All materials are provided and attendees will leave with three custom-made products.

($10, Karma Co-op, 739 Palmerston, see listing)

Crochet microbes at the Gladstone Hotel

Crochet continues to be all the rage, and this free two-hour workshop at the Gladstone on Wednesday (December 13) fuses the craft with science. Amanda Veri and Elliann Fairbairn teach attendees how to make cute crochet microbes, with all tools and materials supplied.

(Free, Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen West, gladstonehotel.com)

Holiday cookie-baking extravaganza at Le Dolci

Many sessions of this popular seasonal class are already sold out, but registration is still open on Saturday (December 16) and Friday (December 22). Learn to make a variety of festive cookies from Le Dolci’s experienced bakers. All ingredients are provided. All you need to do is bring a box.

($105, Le Dolci, 114 Geary, ledolci.com)

Needle felting at the Knit Café

Make a three-dimensional knitted toy for someone special this holiday. Learn needle felting and sculpting techniques at this two-hour class at the Knit Café on Sunday (December 17). No experience is necessary and materials are included.

($32, The Knit Café, 55 Roncesvalles, theknitcafetoronto.com)

Leather and macramé plant holder

Make your plant-hoarding pal a leather- and macramé holder so they can suspend their favourite succulent from the ceiling. In this two-hour workshop at The Make Den on Tuesday (December 19), basic weaving and leather craft skills like using rivets will be taught. Materials are not included in the registration fee.

($55, The Make Den, 1244 Bloor West, themakeden.com)

