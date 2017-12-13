Holiday Gift Guide 2017: The best gifts under $100

The best Toronto gifts for cheese lovers, picnic enthusiasts, 90s accessory fans and artsy stoners

Justine Clenquet Gwen hoops

Channel your inner 90s punk with these hoop earrings by Justine ­Clenquet. Part of the French designer’s RAVE collection, the nearly one-inch hoops are handmade from palladium-plated brass and a 24K gold-plated bead.

($65, Soop Soop, 1319 Dundas West, soopsoop.ca)

Frank and Oak x Sokoloff Lingerie Frankie bralette

Two Canadian brands merge to create this limited-edition lingerie collection. It comes in black and taupe and features delicate lace details and elastic straps.

($54.50, Frank and Oak Womenswear, 634 Queen West, frankandoak.com)

Alair vaporizer pen

Ultra-sleek and stylish cannabis vaporizer created for seasoned potheads and newbies alike. Each cartridge of 0.4 ml of pure cannabis oil delivers around 150 pulls, and the pen comes with a USB charger for life on the go.

($100, ­alairvaporizers.com)

Orangefish Toronto cheese board

Put your prosciutto in Little Italy and your olives on the Danforth with this T.O.-shaped cheese board. The perfect gift for the charcuterie-loving Torontonian in your life – which is to say, everybody.

($88, ­orangefish.ca)

Farbod Ceramics pipe

Equally suited for your artsy stoner pal or that friend who’s still smoking out of their old roommate’s glass hand-me-down, this pipe is handmade by Vancouver ceramicist Farbod Nael and inspired by traditional Asian, Persian and African pottery.

($75, Likely General, 398 Roncesvalles, likelygeneral.com)

OMNI orgasm oil

This oil brings a whole new meaning to the term body high. The lube is infused with THC and has aromatic notes of lavender, ylang ylang, ginger and peppermint.

($60, Eden, 760 Queen West, myeden.ca)

Fatboy Lamzac Hangout Chair

Why sit on a blanket at the park when you can relax in an inflatable chair? Perfect for your picnic-loving pal, these durable nylon loungers were all the rage last summer (Trinity Bellwoods was filled with ’em every weekend).

($58, Mountain Equipment Coop, 400 King West, mec.ca)

Mattie Dome Backpack

Stash daily essentials in this stylish faux-leather backpack that doubles as a purse when carried from the top strap. The curved shape has a retro feel that’s on trend with the current 90s resurgence.

($95, Body Blue, 724 Queen West and 199 Danforth, bodyblue.ca)