Holiday Gift Guide 2017: The best gifts under $100

Justine Clenquet Gwen hoops

Channel your inner 90s punk with these hoop earrings by Justine ­Clenquet. Part of the French designer’s RAVE collection, the nearly one-inch hoops are handmade from palladium-plated brass and a 24K gold-plated bead.

($65, Soop Soop, 1319 Dundas West, soopsoop.ca)

Frank and Oak x Sokoloff Lingerie Frankie bralette

Two Canadian brands merge to create this limited-edition lingerie collection. It comes in black and taupe and features delicate lace details and elastic straps.

($54.50, Frank and Oak Womenswear, 634 Queen West, frankandoak.com)

Alair vaporizer pen

Ultra-sleek and stylish cannabis vaporizer created for seasoned potheads and newbies alike. Each cartridge of 0.4 ml of pure cannabis oil delivers around 150 pulls, and the pen comes with a USB charger for life on the go.

($100, ­alairvaporizers.com)

Orangefish Toronto cheese board

Put your prosciutto in Little Italy and your olives on the Danforth with this T.O.-shaped cheese board. The perfect gift for the charcuterie-loving Torontonian in your life – which is to say, everybody.

($88, ­orangefish.ca)

Farbod Ceramics pipe

Equally suited for your artsy stoner pal or that friend who’s still smoking out of their old roommate’s glass hand-me-down, this pipe is handmade by Vancouver ceramicist Farbod Nael and inspired by traditional Asian, Persian and African pottery.

($75, Likely General, 398 Roncesvalles, likelygeneral.com)

OMNI orgasm oil

This oil brings a whole new meaning to the term body high. The lube is infused with THC and has aromatic notes of lavender, ylang ylang, ginger and peppermint.

($60, Eden, 760 Queen West, myeden.ca)

Fatboy Lamzac Hangout Chair

Why sit on a blanket at the park when you can relax in an inflatable chair? Perfect for your picnic-loving pal, these durable nylon loungers were all the rage last summer (Trinity Bellwoods was filled with ’em every weekend).

($58, Mountain Equipment Coop, 400 King West, mec.ca)

Mattie Dome Backpack

Stash daily essentials in this stylish faux-leather backpack that doubles as a purse when carried from the top strap. The curved shape has a retro feel that’s on trend with the current 90s resurgence.

($95, Body Blue, 724 Queen West and 199 Danforth, bodyblue.ca)