Holiday Gift Guide 2017: The best Blu-ray and DVD discs

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

For the David Lynch obsessive in your life – and there’s always at least one – CBS Home Entertainment’s comprehensive Blu-ray and DVD sets of Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series (aka Twin Peaks: The Return) offer a deep dive into this year’s fascinating, frustrating sequel with a wealth of supplements that includes the 2017 Comic-Con panel and 10 half-hour featurettes shadowing Lynch behind the scenes as he works with his actors and crew to manufacture the singular experience of that show. You won’t find those on CraveTV. (The Blu-ray set also includes a half-hour documentary A Very Lovely Dream: One Week In Twin Peaks and two featurettes directed by actor Richard Beymer, who plays Ben Horne on the show.

($69.99 BD, $58.99 DVD)

Westworld

If you know someone who won’t stop talking about the creepy allure of Westworld, HBO Home Entertainment just released the first season of that show in gorgeous 4K and Blu-ray editions, each box offering a selection of production featurettes dissecting key dramatic moments. There’s also a DVD edition, but this show was designed to be seen in high definition.

($69.99 4K, $39.99 BD, $34.99 DVD)

Studio Ghibli

Anime enthusiasts have been salivating over the remastered Studio Ghibli Blu-rays released by Gkids and Shout! Factory earlier this fall: studio-approved remasters of Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, Castle In The Sky and Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind in October, and The Secret World of Arietty and Porco Rosso in November. Your niece or nephew has probably been hesitant to replace the earlier Disney editions. So do it for them. They’ll thank you, like, a lot.

(Each Blu-ray: $29.95)

Harry Potter

If you have a friend who won’t stop talking about their new 4K setup, Warner Home Entertainment just released an Ultra High Definition boxed set of all eight Harry Potter movies, so they can spend the week between Christmas and New Year’s finding new details in the costumes and sets that didn’t quite pop on Blu-ray.

($249.95)

Christopher Nolan Collection

Warner’s other big holiday UHD release, available December 19, is a Christopher Nolan Collection box that packages the brand-new Dunkirk with crystal-clear 4K remasters of all three of his Batman movies as well as The Prestige, Inception and Interstellar. That one will be perfect for the A/V nerd in the family.

($149.95)

normw@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner