Holiday Gift Guide 2017: The best gifts under $250

Blundstone Women’s Series boots

During those six-month spans when the city is coated in tiny lakes of slush, the tough-yet-stylish Blunnies are ubiquitous. Give your favourite fancy commuter a break from brown and black with this pair, which feature a wine-red finish and dapper brogue detailing.

($249.95, Australian Boot Company, 698 Queen West, australianboot.com)

Sonos One smart speaker

This pint-sized Sonos speaker has Amazon’s Alexa built in, which means you can control your music, check the news, make calls, set alarms, send messages and more using just your voice.

($249, Bay Bloor Radio, 55 Bloor West, baybloorradio.com)

Levo oil infuser

Making weed butter on the stovetop involves constant stirring, messy straining and having your whole place smell funky. This easy-to-use infuser is great for cannabis cooks and bakers or anyone who wants to make tasty infused oils and butters with herbs like basil and lavender.

($199.99, levooil.com)

Ollie Quinn Suzie sunglasses

The Seattle-based company does classic styles in a variety of finishes, including some eye-popping spins on classic tortoiseshell. The aqua temples on these retro shades are the most attention-grabbing feature, but the translucent flecks of blue in the pattern give them luxe-looking depth IRL.

($145, Ollie Quinn, 387 Queen West, olliequinn.ca)

Fidelity Belvedere Ginza jeans

Don’t we all wish jeans felt more like pajama pants? The luxe Japanese stretch denim from this Canadian brand feels velvety-soft while gently hugging curves.

($198, Body Blue, 724 Queen West and 199 Danforth, bodyblue.ca)

Poppy Barley makeup bag set

These leather makeup bags ensure beauty products are neatly stashed, and easily double as simple evening clutches. Bonus: the Edmonton-based company makes social responsibility its focus, so you can feel good about giving.

($135, Poppy Barley, poppybarley.com)

Sage & White blanket

These oversized alpaca wool and acrylic blankets from Peru are made exclusively for Cambie Design. Lightweight, soft, warm and durable, they’re great for curling up on the sofa or as shawls and are available in a variety of colour combinations.

($110, Cambie Design, 1048 Queen West, cambiedesign.com)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-USB turntable

An affordable turntable for someone just starting to amass a record collection. It’s fully automatic and has a USB output if digitizing is a priority.

($209.99, Cosmo Music, 10 Via Renzo, Richmond Hill, cosmomusic.ca)

Trosa pillow

Take the pom-pom trend to the next level with this super-soft furry throw pillow that comes in an array of hues. Made of real Mongolian fur, it’s the perfect place for your head during a Netflix binge session.

($179, Shelter Furniture, 885 Caledonia, shelterfurniture.ca)

