Holiday Gift Guide 2017: The best gifts under $50

Boy Smells Kush candle

Who needs a boyfriend when you can get a coconut and beeswax candle that smells just like one? The Kush scent features notes of cannabis, suede, white musk, tulip and amber and comes in a stylish black tumbler. Light up for a perfect night in.

($48, Tokyo Smoke, tokyosmoke.com)

3D printed nylon flower earrings

Tech meets wearable art with these 3D printed earrings by Ontario jewellery maker Andrée Chénier. The flowers are made from black nylon and hang on sterling silver hooks. They’re also available in a bright purple colour.

($48, Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen West, craftontario.com)

Log head rest

Bring the outdoors inside with this log-print pillow. The realistic-looking tree log is made of a stretchy polyester and filled with polystyrene beads. Perfect for a Twin Peaks-loving weirdo or someone who just really misses cottage life in the winter.

($29.99, Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park, shop.rom.on.ca)

Mill Street Welcome Party Mix

Spoil the beer enthusiast on your list with this 24-bottle pack of Mill Street’s four most popular year-round brews, including the Original Organic Lager, 100th Meridian Amber Lager, Tankhouse Ale and West Coast Style IPA. It’s perfect for entertaining, or enjoying by a roaring fire over the holidays.

($49.95, The Beer Store, thebeerstore.ca)

Wild and Wolf bicycle repair kit

Whether you’re a cycling aficionado or a beginner on two wheels, this is a must-have on the road. The mini repair kit includes a multi-function bike tool, tire levers, rubber solution, bone wrench, metal rasp, patches and, most importantly, instructions. Never be caught with a flat again.

($29, Good Neighbour, 935 Queen East, goodnbr.com)

Frank tray

This steel tray in millennial pink designed by Christopher Specce is perfect for storing keys, loose change and other desktop accessories. (It also makes a perfectly stylish platter for your next hot dog.)

($38, Spruce, 455 Parliament, sprucetoronto.com)

Jackie Shane, Any Other Way

The soul singer who captivated Toronto audiences in the 60s is experiencing a resurgence thanks to Numero Group’s 25-song box set, Any Other Way. A must-have for soul and R&B lovers – or fans of good music, period.

(2 x LP, $36.99, Sonic Boom, 215 Spadina, sonicboommusic.com)

Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell

The innovative Canadian musician gets a biography deserving of her prodigious output in journalist David Yaffe’s exhaustively researched book. Mitchell’s bitterness and brilliance leap off the page.

($35.99, BMV Books, 244 Queen West, and others, bmvbooks.com)

5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver

Toronto’s many high-quality restaurants have elevated our palettes, but it can be hard to find time for ambition in the home kitchen. Oliver is the latest celeb to jump on the simplified cookbook trend, and its strict concept and smart design make 5 Ingredients as easy to read as the recipes are to make.

($31.49, BMV Books, 244 Queen West, and others, bmvbooks.com)

Me To We toggle and bar earrings

Yep, these sleek little statement earrings are from the normally ultra-boho accessories selection at Me To We. It’s a different look for the non-profit – but these recycled brass numbers, handmade in Kenya, still go to fund education in communities around the world.

($34, Me To We, 220 Yonge and others, shop.metowe.com)

Grow Your Own: Understanding, Cultivating, And Enjoying Marijuana by Nichole Graf, Micah Sherman, David Stein and Liz Crain

When weed becomes legal next summer, expect to see metre-high weed plants mingling next to tomato vines and kale in backyards. This beautiful hardcover tome teaches the ins and outs of growing cannabis, from the best types of soil and tips for managing pests to drying, trimming and storing. The last chapter offers recipes for enjoying the fruits of your labour, including a batch of decadent, fudgy brownies.

($36, Good Egg, 267 Augusta, goodegg.ca)

Boost CBD tincture

This tincture by Toronto company Calyx Wellness is made with CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis known for treating ailments like chronic pain. Calyx compares its Boost tincture to a multivitamin – a daily drop will help your immune system fight through cold season.

($50, Calyx Wellness Centre, 1606 Queen West, calyxwellnesscentre.com)

So Young blue bicycle cooler

Keep snacks cool on sweltering summer days in this stylish cooler. The raw linen bag is machine-washable with a leak-proof insulated insert for easy cleaning. A detachable long strap makes it ideal for cycling.

($33.95, Outer Layer, 577 Queen West, outerlayer.com)

