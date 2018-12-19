Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Stocking stuffers and last-minute gifts – all under $30

Raccoon mug

This mug immortalizes the city’s favourite trash panda doing what it loves best: hanging out in recycling bins. Whether you believe raccoons are the treasured mascot of Toronto or pesky creatures wreaking havoc in our streets, you can’t deny how adorable this mug is.

$18.95, Outer Layer (577 Queen West)

TTC token coin purse

Know someone who refuses to make the switch to Presto? TTC tokens and Metropasses might be on their way out, but antiquated forms of transit payment will live on in spirit, thanks to this handy change purse.

$12.99, TIFF Shop at the TIFF BellLightbox (350 King West)

Girls Girls Girls socks

You like girls. We like girls. Now wear your feelings on your socks. This pair by Toronto’s Red Sky Shop features fuchsia pink lettering on dark blue socks. Get them at one of the city’s best queer-owned-and-operated retailers, TKVO.

$16, TKVO (1450 Dundas West)

Galaxy night light

You’re never too old to have a little night light, especially if it looks this cool. Designed by Kikkerland, the Galaxy provides just the right amount of blue-grey-tinted light to illuminate your world (or bedroom) at night. A seven-watt bulb is included.

$10, Philistine (928 Queen West)

Cat tote bag

As any cat lover knows, this “petting zone” design by local brand Gotamago is all too accurate – but with its graphic yet whimsical art style and sturdy construction, this gift is anything but a risky choice.

$29.50, Arts Market (790 Queen East)

Colorful touch gloves

Most humans’ hands get cold in the winter; most humans are addicted to their phones. Ergo, touch-screen gloves are pretty much a universal gift. These ones stretch, making them truly one size fits all, plus they come in a whack of fun colours.

$15, Sporting Life (2665 Yonge)

Pizza bottle opener

For the friend who’s sassy yet classy, with just the tiniest bit of trashy, consider this pizza-shaped Drake General Store bottle opener. The glimmering brass finish will add a refined air to your next round of Domino’s and cold ones.

$18, Drake General Store (1151 Queen West)

Cyclist’s multi-tool

Is there someone on your list who bikes nearly every day of the year? They’ll appreciate this compact multi-tool, which contains seven types of Allen keys and three screwdrivers for roadside adjustments and minor repairs so that they always make it to their destination.

$14.99, Sweet Pete’s (1204 Bloor West/517 Bloor West)

Zigzag seagrass basket

Handmade by craftspeople in Vietnam, this durable, flexible basket works as both a shopping bag and a stylish catch-all for stuff at home. Plus, the purchase of the baskets support Mai Handicrafts, a non-profit working with small-scale makers to help street children in Ho Chi Minh City.

$24, Ten Thousand Villages (474 Bloor West/362 Danforth)

Angry Mama microwave cleaner

This cute little microwave cleaner is a fun stocking stuffer for the student on your list (or for anyone who’s just moved out for the first time). Fill the figurine with vinegar and water, place it in the microwave and watch steam from Angry Mama’s head soften dirt and stains.

$12.95, Blue Banana (250 Augusta)

Orange Bitter Pomegranate hand cream

With an aroma of delicious orange zest and sweet pomegranate, this thick cream by Soap & Paper will soothe dry hands and elbows. It’s compact enough to slip inside jean pockets and purses, and the packaging is so pretty that you don’t even need wrapping paper.

$14/30 mL, Helen + Hildegard (1174 Queen West)

Mojito set

Gift this mojito set – which comes with two highball glasses and a wooden muddler – for the person on your list who suffers from seasonal affective disorder. While being beachside in Cuba is definitely the best way to beat the winter blues, pretending you’re there with a classic mojito is second-best.

$20, BYOB Cocktail Emporium (972 Queen West)