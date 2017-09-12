Hypnotherapy gains ground as a tool for self-improvement

× Expand 499406219

Hypnosis can be used as an effective tool for personal development and wellness. A long-standing science and form of therapeutic treatment, the practice can alter your body and mind by making changes to specific areas in your brain through a process of relaxation, meditation and suggestion. In this state, the client is empowered to address issues like bad habits, anxiety, grief, pain management and weight loss.

Those who seek treatment are typically able to relax and concentrate at a higher level while a hypnotist supplies them with focused suggestions specific to their needs. A recent study found that 21 patients provided with three sessions of hypnotherapy for smoking cessation resulted in the vast majority (81 percent) successfully quitting.

Certified consulting hypnotist Brandon Dean recognizes the unique potential of hypnosis as applied to smoking cessation. Specializing in transforming therapy, Dean founded the boutique private practice Red Chair Hypnosis and Quit Smoking 4 Life, a unique program that offers a lifetime guarantee.

Dean uses hypnotherapy to resolve client issues by working with the subconscious to draw out a receptive reaction to positive suggestions. These suggestions, when delivered during a hypnotic state, can help each client go beyond their preconceived limits that are often reinforced over time because of circular thinking (e.g., "I can't stop smoking, so why should I try quitting?").

Studies have shown that in many cases hypnotherapy is more effective than nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) such as the patch. In one such study, approximately 44 percent of hypnotherapy patients remained nonsmokers at 12 weeks, as opposed to approximately 28 percent of NRT patients.

A typical hypnotherapy session will focus on addressing habits and cravings in the subconscious mind. “The subconscious mind is a deeper, more instinctive force than the conscious mind,” says Dean, “It's where change needs to occur for the client to achieve results.”

Many people are drawn to hypnosis as a way to avoid medications, as it can be considered to be a healthy option. The practice has also been used as an effective tool for pain management, which is possible through the redirection of focus from sensations of pain, resulting in reduced discomfort, nausea, distress and fatigue.

“What clients want to eliminate is their suffering,” says Dean. “With acute or chronic pain, clients can use hypnosis to reduce their suffering and to help manage their pain, and to manage the fear and anxiety they often feel because of that pain.”

Many clients who seek out hypnotherapy arrive frustrated and feeling that they are unable to achieve what they want on their own. According to Dean, they are only using their conscious mind to try and solve a problem that resides in the subconscious part of their mind.

Bridging that gap with an effective professional hypnotherapist can result in a kind of rebirth where clients discover how to be open to positive suggestions to achieve specific goals, such as smoking cessation. As with most therapies available for personal growth and wellness, the most difficult step is making the initial appointment and considering a positive outcome is possible.

