Now you can sell your stuff back to IKEA

Are you, like the rest of the Western world, in the midst of Marie Kondo-ing your life? Do you have any IKEA furniture that no longer makes you happy? (Gee, if only there was some sort of catchphrase to describe that feeling!) If so, you can drive that thing right on back to everyone's favourite Swedish megastore, because IKEA has rolled out a program that will let you exchange your assembled, used furniture for store credit.

Returned furniture will then be passed to others, either through resale in the IKEA as-is section or through donation. "The idea is be able to create a role for IKEA in the secondhand market – offering even more affordable options within as-is, while offering our customers who opt to give their product a second-life, both added value and convenience," IKEA rep Kristin Newbigging says.

The program, which IKEA has previously piloted in European markets, is part of the company's initiative to be "a fully circular business" by 2030. (Other projects include using more recycled materials and designing products that can be repaired or reused.)

During a soft launch last year, IKEA says the sell-back program received 7,600 sell-back submissions in less than two months, with Toronto being the second-biggest market for the program (behind Vancouver).

Only some items are eligible for the program, including dressers and other drawer units, bookshelves, cabinets, chairs, dining tables and desks, side tables and media units (sorry, you can't bring back that half-burned candle).

To submit your item for sell-back, fill out an online form at ikeafamily.ca and attach at least three photos. Your local store will then either offer you store credit, or decline if the item isn't in saleable shape. From there, you have 30 days to return your item.

Pretty cool, even if you'll never get the three hours you spent fighting with an Allen key back again.

