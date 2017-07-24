In Photos: Inside a Burning Man-style party in Toronto called Metaverse 2.0

× Expand Samuel Engelking

A fire-breathing dragon made from sheet metal on top of a mini bus took over an industrial lot in the Junction over the weekend. Named Heavy Meta, the Toronto-built art installation is destined for Burning Man in Nevada later this summer.

Before heading to the desert, the dragon will continue to tour Ontario, Quebec and Michigan, and last weekend it had its Toronto premiere at Metaverse 2.0, a Burning Man-style party. In addition to getting to see Heavy Meta, attendees danced to DJ sets by Ben Cormier, Matt Von Wilde, MRKG, Sierra and Steintology and enjoyed a laser show by Lumatronic.

The theme for Metaverse 2.0 was "future viking," and many attended in costume. Here's a look at the party below.

