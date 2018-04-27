10 awesome finds from INLAND 2018

INLAND, a Canadian-centric fashion sale, is on April 27 to 29 at QRC West (134 Peter, at Richmond), bringing dozens of designers from Vancouver to Halifax under one roof.

Want to drop a little dough on some absolutely unique, ethically-made pieces? We checked out this year's offerings — here's a few designs that stood out.

Top: If you don't already own a bomber jacket that says "FEMINIST" on the back...why? Explain yourself. Hilary MacMillan has you covered with a vegan leather and wool version for $110 (as well as a newly-introduced gray version that reads "EQUAL PAY").

Workwear designer Jennifer Torosian is clearing out in a big way this weekend, with this gorgeous flat-collar periwinkle jacket knocked down to $200.

Bijoux Pepine designer Perrine Marez infuses her resin jewelry with gorgeous colour by mixing in spices. The source of this stunning dark teal? Seaweed. (These "Ouroboros" earrings are $57.)

× Expand ARLINE MALAKIAN

It's simple yet architectural — you'd be ready for pretty much anything in this LBD from Suri ($320).

Patricia Wong makes her genius earring sets by casting a pearl in gold or silver, then pairing the original and the duplicate together. As a bonus, you can add your choice of ear jacket for a sculptural feel. Wong's earring sets start at $89.

Want to know how Loch makes their glasses? They scuba-dive for timber, then float it up with balloons and work them into fashionable frames. (Seriously.) Best of all, their frames start at $199 ($240 for sun) — so, basically, what you'd pay at LensCrafters.

Still searching for the perfect jumpsuit? Try Zafira's velvet numbers ($189) on for size: They come in a handful of gorgeous colours, they're super-stretchy and the panel-style top will help secure a fit wherever your waist sits. Plus, the elasticated back solves everyone's number one jumpsuit-related problem: You don't have to get naked to go to the bathroom.

Marigold Par Marilyne Baril's breezy Orlanda dress ($229) is the reason the cold-shoulder trend was invented.

Captve's gorgeously spooky pieces (like this showstopping Manus cuff, $950) are perfect for those who want their arm party to look more like a Lars von Trier movie.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco