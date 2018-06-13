Jonathan+Olivia closing in Toronto after 10 years

× Expand Jonathan+Olivia is ending its 10-year run in Toronto and closing its Ossington store in July.

After a decade as one of Toronto’s chicest west-end clothing stores, Jonathan+Olivia will be packing up and returning to its roots on the west coast.

Co-owners Jackie O’Brien Jones and Nic Jones announced on June 11 that they’ll be shuttering their store at 49 Ossington and relocating to Whistler, B.C.

“As some of you may or may not know, Jackie O’Brien Jones first opened Jonathan+Olivia in Vancouver back in 2005 with the Toronto store opening in 2008, but now her heart is calling her home,” read a statement posted to social media.

× Jonathan+Olivia Announcement

Known for carrying an assortment of men's and women's designer clothing, footwear and accessories, Jonathan+Olivia will officially close its doors on July 5. The new store will launch in Whistler Village in September. Along with opening the flagship store, Jonathan+Olivia will also be opening an adjacent luxury store showcasing ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear and lifestyle objects.

The store has announced a special Jonathan+Olivia archives sale in Toronto on July 3 and 4, and a storewide sale before closing.

