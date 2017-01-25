Six routine-smashing activities for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is one of the most high-pressure holidays we’ve created for ourselves – but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of sweating out last-minute dinner reservations or paying peak prices for long-stem roses, look for an activity that has the potential to break the routine.

Whether you’re celebrating your strong-and-single status or lighting a candle to another year around the sun together, take Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to celebrate love and see your partner (or yourself) in a whole new light.

Pro tip: If you like any of these activities, make your plans right now!

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

This is much more than your average night at the ballet. It’s been five years since the all-male Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has graced a Toronto stage. On February 10 and 11 at the Winter Garden Theatre, they’ll perform an irreverent and athletically jaw-dropping ballet classic that will make for a truly memorable Valentine’s Day outing.

Founded in 1974, the company has performed all around the world and garnered praising reviews from countless critics. Their 2017 tour features reimaginings of some sequences from classics like Swan Lake and Don Quixote, as well as new compositions like a tribute to American avant-garde dancer Merce Cunningham. Tickets are available right now through Ticketmaster.

Skate the Ice Trail at Arrowhead Provincial Park

× Expand Wikimedia Commons: Whpq

Skating is a perfect winter outing with your Valentine – it’s active and outdoors, and you’re probably going to fall at least once. Not bad for an icebreaker (maybe consider a helmet). However, if you’re hoping to find a private stretch of ice downtown anytime around February 14, the odds are against you. Even if the weather cooperates, all of the best outdoor skating rinks will be jammed.

Your best bet for a memorable, romantic skate outdoors is to get out of town for a daytrip to Arrowhead Provincial Park, where you can take your time – and space – on the 1.3 kilometre Ice Trail. It’s a popular destination in the winter, but the unique setting between evergreens is a step up from the nonstop cycle around a local community rink. On Saturday nights in January and February, park staff light the trail with tiki torches at night.

Check Arrowhead’s Twitter feed for up-to-date local weather conditions before you go!

Take Flight Together ... Indoors

× Expand Flickr: Erik Charlton

If it’s too warm to skate or you need a bit more excitement in your relationship, check out iFly Toronto (in Oakville). Whether you’re a seasoned skydiver or you’ve never been more than a few feet off the ground, the staff is trained to show you how to fly inside a free fall wind tunnel. If you and your Valentine have done this before, you might be able to fly together and get some unforgettable photos of your day.

Two introductory flights will cost you $72 and iFly can also provide video or photos for you at extra charge. Plan on being there for at least two hours in order to get all of the training and enjoyment you want from the experience. While flights are only 60 seconds in length – matching the free-fall part of a true skydive – the whole process will be an adrenaline-spiking adventure you’ll love.

Skin Care Session for Two

How many hours do you spend gazing into your partner’s face? What about your own? You probably know all of the contours and superficial “flaws” that can’t always be masked by flattering lighting or carefully applied makeup. Spending an hour or two together for some professional skin care will help rejuvenate how you look and feel all the way down to your pores.

Members of NOW Access are already seeing the benefits of having extra spending money for skin care specialists. Partner businesses like Avadra Laser Studio and Ici Paris Skin Care Clinic & Spa provide customers with advanced techniques and comfortable, couple-friendly environments that will revitalize how you and your significant see one another.

Make Your Own Wedding Bands

When you’ve found “the one” and want to make things official, one great way to demonstrate your commitment is to spend a day making each other’s wedding rings. The Devil’s Workshop on Queen West holds one-off workshops for couples that run for six hours, and in that time you’ll make something unique to wear on your finger for a very long time.

You choose the material – silver, white gold, rose gold or yellow gold – and get step-by-step instruction on how to make a ring from scratch. Afterwards, if you want, you can have stones set in your creation. Each workshop costs $320 per couple (plus materials). Some spots are available on short notice, but you should book well in advance to be sure.

Dog-Sledding Day Trip

× Expand Wikimedia Commons: Donnagee

Dog people who love the outdoors and want to stay close should consider booking a dogsled tour. There are multiple dogsledding companies located a short drive outside of Toronto. Winter Dance in Haliburton takes guests out on a range of tour lengths near Bowen Lake, from two hours to a full day and even multi-day treks.

You typically have five Siberian Huskies pulling your sled, and if you want, you can take turns driving. A two-hour tour costs $140 per person on the weekends and reservations are recommended. While your team of dogs will pull you up to 20 kilometres per hour, it’s the scenery and excitement you’ll remember most from this outing.

Want to advertise with NOW? Click here.

web@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto