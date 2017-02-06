The best Galentine’s, Palentine’s and anti-Valentine’s Day events in Toronto

× Expand Image by Flickr user katelynn19

Valentine’s Day can be a shitty time for many people. For singles, it’s a reminder of just how alone you are – with cards and flowers and red hearts everywhere. And if you’re in a relationship, the pressure’s on. There’s so much expectation about what you’re supposed to do and not do, give and not give that it inevitably leads to disappointment.

So we’re not going to deal with that here. If you want romantic Valentine’s Day ideas, check out our listings, and if you want to make a reservation for a meal out, check out our curated V-day restaurant guide.

This article is for the rest of us. Those of us who’d prefer to spend the day with a friend or two, stuffing our faces with cinnamon hearts and raising a glass of whiskey to our cats and the other non-romantic lovers in our lives. I’m talking about Galentine's or the more gender-neutral Palentine's celebrations. Here are the best of the bunch this year.

Fuck It – A Very Kanye Valentine’s Party

We all know that nobody loves Kanye the way Kanye loves Kanye, so here’s a dance party to celebrate that very unique kind of self-love. At Clinton’s (693 Bloor West) on February 10, the Bangs & Blush party promises Kanye tunes all night long. Cover is $5 with student ID or $10 without. See listings for details.

Girl Crush: Ethics of Self Care

Self-care is personal and can take on so many forms – from enjoying a therapeutic bath, to making art, to curling up with a cup of tea and good book. But what does self-care look like in a community context? A panel discussion hosted by Girl Crush at the Tranzac (292 Brunswick) on February 15 explores this idea. Join host Catherine Ribeiro and featured speakers Farrah Khan, Gein Wong, Denise Balkissoon and Anique Jordan for a night of lively discussion. Tickets are $10 online and net profits support Families of Sisters in Spirit. See website for details.

× Expand Michelle Gauthier's cross-stitch vagina art is all about pussy pride.

Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair

Don’t be fooled by the name. This one-of-a-kind sex fair at the Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West) on February 11 is inclusive and diverse, with local artists and crafters celebrating DIY culture. Find all-natural contraceptives, menstrual products and sex toys from Anarres Natural Health, kinky accessories made from vegan-based Black Line Accessories and cross-stitch vagina art by Michelle Gauthier among the many offerings. Admission is free. See listings for details.

Galentines Party at the Steady

All gender identities are welcome at this Galentines dance party hosted by the Toronto Feminist Collective at the Steady (1051 Bloor West) on February 10. Enjoy prizes, local artists, a photobooth and dessert in addition to pop, hip-hop and R&B femme anthems from DJs Vaughan, LL Cool Wei, Alice Blackwell and Liz Fulton all night long. Admission is $5 or pay-what-you-can and 10 per cent of proceeds will benefit the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre. See listing for details.

Galentine’s Day at the Comedy Bar

Celebrate Galentine’s Day early with a night of all-female standups at the Comedy Bar (845 Bloor West) on February 11. Empire Comedy Live presents DeAnne Smith, Sara Hennessey, Tracy Hamilton, Rachelle Lauzon, Zoe Brownstone and more. Tickets are $12. See listing for details.

× Expand Yara El Safi and Jenelle Madison-Struck sell anatomically correct vulva sculptures on Etsy.

Vulva Medallion Making

Love the look of pussy? Learn to sculpt vulva art from clay at this intimate event at Akin Lansdowne – Studio 101 (87 Wade) on February 15. Artists Yara El Safi and Jenelle Madison-Struck specialize in vulva jewellery and art (sold on Etsy). All materials and tools are provided at the workshop, which includes an introduction to clay-making techniques and an appreciation for female anatomy. Admission is $25 online in advance. See listing for details.

Upping the Anti’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Dance away your V-day sorrows at a dance party hosted by Upping the Anti, a radical journal targeting activist communities. The party held in an artists’ space at 163 Sterling Road, Unit 2 features hip-hop, R&B and dancehall tunes from DJs Hoiking, Case of Base and Alberto Bee. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 to $15, and proceeds help support the publication. See listing for details.

Hooking Up With Second City

Laugh at love at the Second City’s improv show about relationships, missed connections, girls’ night out and other things love-related. Hooking Up with Second City has only four performances from February 13 to 17. Tickets start at $26 and are available online in advance. See listing for details.

× Expand Bo Fajardo Catch jazz vocalist Belinda Corpuz at a fundraising concert geared towards singles.

Celebration of the Single! for the SickKids Foundation

Don’t want to spend Valentine’s Day alone? Hang out at the Orchard Bar (1174 Bloor West) and enjoy live music while supporting a charity instead. The fundraiser for SickKids Foundation’s Mental Health Priorities Fund will feature performances by Avalon’s Garden, Belinda Corpuz music and the Jackson Welchner Quartet. The event is geared towards singles although couples are welcome – so long as they limit PDA! See website for details.

Gen-X and Os: A Celebration of Love and Hate

Hate Valentine’s Day but love 90s rock? Then hit up TO Lounge (1384 Queen West) on February 11 for a night of rock music favourites from the 1990s and early 2000s played by cover bands. Two unique sets start at 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm. Admission is pay-what-you-can. See listing for details.

DIY Scented Body Oil

Celebrate self-love and learn to make all-natural moisturizing massage and bath oils. All materials are provided at the workshop hosted by Karma Food Co-op (739 Palmerston), and participants will learn what oils are good for the skin and how different essential oils affect us emotionally, spiritually and physically. Admission is $10 suggested donation. See listing for details.

Get more Toronto event listings here.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas