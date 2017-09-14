Get it on with free Toronto-themed condoms

× Expand Toronto condom designs by Janine Thomas and Andrea Por are now available for free at locations across the city.

Thanks to Toronto Public Health, now there’s one more way to show your unbridled civic pride – in between the sheets.

As part of TPH’s annual CondomTO design contest to promote safer sex, half a million Toronto-themed condoms are now available for free across the city at more than 200 locations.

This year’s winning designs feature TTC iconography like the bus transfer and subway station tiles, sexual innuendos and one of Toronto’s sartorial symbols, the red flannel.

Winners were graphic designer Diane Adams, social media strategist Serge Leschuk, recent Humber College grad Andrea Por and graphic designer Janine Thomas. It was a stiff competition: the four winners beat out more than 400 submissions, which were judged on design quality, civic pride and originality.

× Expand Condom designs that riff on Toronto themes by Serge Leschuk and Diane Adams.

TPH launched the project in 2014 after seeing the success of similar projects in New York City and Los Angeles.

“Through CondomTO, Toronto Public Health hopes to normalize condom use, combat sexual shame and stigma and increase condom awareness and accessibility,” says Barbara Macpherson, a TPH spokesperson.

Condoms are available at TPH sexual health clinics, community health centres, AIDS service organizations as well as at colleges and universities.

Every year, TPH distributes around 2.8 million male condoms and 30,000 female condoms. Toronto, it’s time to get it on in style.

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO