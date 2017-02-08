I tested the Hater dating app and it was dumb

× Expand A sampling of Hater topics.

"I'm not a hater, I'm just discerning!" Or at least that's what I tell myself.

But it's not hard to think of things I don't like. I hate boardgames, card games and trivia nights. I hate lots of words, such as "natch," "panties," and almost any new slang word invented to replace "cool" (see: "lit," "amazeballs" and "awesomesauce" – UGGGGH!) I hate rain, but I really hate rain and wind. I dislike loud chewing, small talk and the general tone of conversation on Twitter. I hate the sounds of dishes clinking against each other in a restaurant's kitchen. I am convinced that most craft beer lovers are lying, dogs are almost always gross and no, Beyonce isn't flawless, people! Beyonce is incredible, but she's a rip-off artist with no style. Wake up!

So when I found out about the new dating app, Hater, that connects people who dislike the same kinds of things, it seemed... relevant to my interests. [Full disclosure: I am not single, but I have done a ton of online dating in the past.] The app launches today, February 8, for iOS. It will be available in the spring for Android.

I signed up last night to take it for a test run.

And like most things, it's dumb.

The most obvious flaw of the app is it isn't really about hating things. Users are presented with a series of topics or words, such as "LOL," Drake, mansplaining, Brooklyn and sour beer. For each, you tell the app whether you like, dislike, love or hate that topic. The most fun part of that experience is seeing what percentage of users feel the same way: a confoundingly low 16 per cent of my network shares my hate of LinkedIn. But 81 per cent of my network also hates mosquitoes.

Huh.

Once you've answered a few questions, you can check your matches and analyze their likes, dislikes and so on. As you get to know the process, what becomes most apparent is how stupid it would be to date someone based on these factors.

Darryl, for example, hates Bill Cosby, feeling sadness ever (yes, that's a real topic) and basic betches. But he loves birthday parties, which is nuts – who likes parties? So I swipe left and reject his ass – simultaneously hurting my chances of finding someone who could help ease my anxious party-dreading outlook.

Depending on how many questions your match has answered, you do have quite a few conversation starters to choose from. Rather than enduring the usual, "so, what do you do?" back and forth, you can just jump right in.

"I hate sour beer too!" I tentatively type. Maybe we're getting somewhere!

But it doesn't matter, you idiot. You will have the same kinds of excruciating online dating conversations on Hater that you've had elsewhere. You will get the "hey..." with exactly 0 followup questions after you reply. You will still make contact with an awful lot of people who choose to describe themselves as "just average." And every app has its fuckboys and girls – it wouldn't be online dating without them.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat