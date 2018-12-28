The most controversial NOW stories of 2018

× Expand Samuel Engelking Banksy's Girl With Balloon is one of the artist's most famous works.

The Art Of Banksy exhibit is utterly vulgar

NOW readers love a good pan. Bad reviews tend to be well read, and John Semley’s takedown of a massively hyped touring retrospective of British street artist Banksy was no exception. He called the hugely popular show “cheap, exploitative, visually clichéd, thematically just-north-of-vacuous.” The Art Of Banksy was extra grating, Semley wrote, because its existence in a fast-gentrifying neighbourhood highlighted a “lack of concern for local artists in favour of big-name outsiders” and “the way galleries contribute to pricing out struggling creatives by encouraging development that jacks up rents.” Read the article here.

Note to Paul McCartney: please stop

This was one of our most read stories of the year, but a lot of those clicks might have been hate reads. NOW contributing editor Susan G. Cole (who's been a McCartney fan and defender since day one) was accused of ageism. But at a time when concert calendars are packed with barely reheated reunion tours, she had a point about certain musical legends getting free passes based solely on their legacies. Read the article here.

Why Toronto’s sex doll brothel is bad for women

When life editor Michelle da Silva caught wind that a sex doll brothel was set to open in North York, she wrote about why this was very bad news for women and anyone else vulnerable to any forms of sexual violence by men. Why? The company in charge, Aura Dolls, promised a safe space for men to enact their dark, violent fantasies on silicone dolls that looked realistic and were given names and personality types. Many male readers didn't like that a writer – god forbid, a woman – was infringing on their right to sex dolls and they made their voices heard. In the end, Aura Dolls lost its license right before opening. Read the article here.

Spoiler alert: some theatre critics really know how to ruin a show

To spoil, or not to spoil? That is the question – especially if you’re a Toronto theatre critic. In this much-debated article, stage editor Glenn Sumi took to task some of his theatre reviewing colleagues for giving away plot points that were revealed late in a play or musical. Warning: if you haven’t seen Come From Away, which is still playing, don’t read this. Read the article here.

Music Men Ruined For Me collects stories of musical mansplaining

This Q&A with writer Alison Lang about her zine Music Men Ruined For Me was "well, actually-ed" to death, with many of the responses basically confirming the headline. Read the article here.

Masculinity detox: redefining what it means to be a man

This timely cover story looked at how Canadians of all genders were trying to rewrite the rules of masculinity, especially in light of #MeToo and the rise of Jordan Peterson. While folks who were interviewed for the piece offered varying opinions and ideas on how boys and men could learn to be better, readers seemed to take the most offence from the fact that the writer of the article was a woman. Read the article here.

I got into a fight with M.I.A.

NOW readers love reading about M.I.A. The British-Sri Lankan musician almost didn’t make it to her documentary screening at Hot Docs after running into immigration trouble. We were particularly relieved since she was also scheduled to do a cover shoot and interview with writer Radheyan Simonpillai. They wound up in an intense discussion about Tamil identity and the way the Tamil struggle has been represented in western media outlets. “You’re talking to me like a white person would talk to me,” she told him. Read the article here.

Toronto stand-ups call out White Guys Matter comedy show

Ahead of the controversial stand-up show, local comics – many of them women and people of colour – urged Yuk Yuk's to cancel the booking, saying it was offensive to Black Lives Matter, marginalized groups and survivors of sexual violence. But host Aaron Berg insisted White Guys Matter, which featured a white male lineup, was simply satire, explaining that comics are supposed to tackle uncomfortable topics like race, religion, sexuality and sexism. Needless to say, the comments section in the article and on social media became a battleground for what constitutes "comedy," with thoughtful gems like "Whatever. Social justice can fuck off" among the responses. A week later, we published a followup piece by artist Tracey Erin Smith, who attended White Guys Matter in preparation for a show she was working on for the Fringe Festival. That article received polarizing reactions too. Read the article here.

Is veganism ready to hit the mainstream in Toronto?

You can always count on articles about veganism to garner responses from readers. This July cover story by writer Samantha Edwards looked at how the once-fringe movement has become increasingly popular in Toronto, especially with the declaration of Vegandale taking over Parkdale. Was it that west-end residents hated the renaming of their hood? Or that meat-eaters felt threatened? Or, that people just love to hate on vegans? It was some combination of all the above that made this article go viral. Read the article here.

Apiecalypse Now! takes on anti-abortion protesters

In July, Jen Bundock, the owner of one of Toronto's most popular vegan pizzerias confronted anti-abortion protestors in front of her Bloor West restaurant, livestreaming the entire thing to her Instagram account. Food writer Natalia Manzocco interviewed Bundock after the incident, which went viral on social media, which ignited a discussion of free speech (and of course, abortion) in the comments section. Read the article here.

Backlash to Aziz Ansari story shows why #MeToo hasn’t gone far enough

In January, Susan G. Cole wrote about how the #MeToo movement opened up conversations around dating in the wake of an article on the website Babe.net describing an encounter with comedian Aziz Ansari. The backlash to #MeToo was already in full effect, but Cole argued the uncomfortable conversations are necessary. “My message to men feeling panic in this new environment is this: if you care about women, you’ll participate in the process of assessing your behaviour,” she wrote. Read the article here.

Who has the authority to rename a problematic painting?

A year after Canada 150, stories about reconciliation with Indigenous people continued to draw big readership online. This year, NOW writer Chris Rattan covered the Art Gallery of Ontario’s decision to rename the famous Emily Carr painting Indian Church as Church At Yuquot Village and interviewed curator Georgiana Uhlyarik, who noted the gallery considers works with offensive terminology on a case-by-case basis. “Much more could be written about how radical it really is for First Nations to have the authority to change colonialist depictions of their culture,” Rattan wrote. Read the article here.

