Toronto's new MUJI store is the biggest outside Asia

MUJI Toronto (595 Bay, at Dundas, muji.ca), the Japanese chain's Canadian flagship store, just got a massive revamp to the delight of bargain hounds and design nerds alike. When the store opened in 2015, marking the company's first foray into Canada, it occupied just 5,658 square feet of space within the Atrium On Bay complex.

After four more GTA stores followed, the decision was made to overhaul the original store into a sprawling two-floor, 19,110-square-foot temple of gel pens and acrylic organizers — making it the company's largest store outside of Asia. The store officially opened in its new incarnation November 26.

In addition to a serious boost in elbow room — the sock section now is basically the size of the whole housewares section at the original MUJI — the new shop now boasts what the company says is MUJI Canada's full range of 4,000-plus items, ranging from household items and clothing to food.

That doesn't necessarily mean MUJI's entire global product roster is now available here (I noticed the glaring absence of some delightful MUJI-brand savoury rice snacks I once had the privilege of trying) — but it does add some nifty new components to the MUJI shopping experience.

The revamped store adds some product lines, an expansion seen particularly within the clothing department: In addition to the usual striped tees and Superga-style sneaks, there's additions like the One-All clothing line (supposedly, it's one size fits all), activewear line MUJI Walker, and more design-forward collection MUJI Labo, which seems to be the chain's answer to Uniqlo U.

But it seems like the real boon to shoppers is the prospect of customizing that new shirt (or tote bag, or apron, or notebook). The store now boasts multiple customization stations as part of a program the brand calls MUJI Yourself, which the chain originally brought to its Vancouver store before expanding it into Ontario.

On the ground floor, there's a spot where you can get fabric items embroidered with text and a selection of whimsical designs; that counter also handles alterations, like pants hemming, which can be done for a small fee (yet another solid attempt at snatching Uniqlo's crown).

Head upstairs, and there's an even bigger customization area offering photo heat transfers and laser engraving on tees, totes, and home goods — a service that lets the blank-slate appeal of the company's products really shine.

Also greeting shoppers on the second floor: A fun geometric seating area (which could double as a neat play area for kids with some steam to blow off) and a sizeable snack section.

For those who don't feel like ducking into the area's many Starbucks shops for a caffeine fix, there's a brand-new cafe offering basic, inexpensive cups of pour-over coffee from a rotating roster of local roasters — currently, it's De Mello Palheta.

Also new to this store: A plant section (better known as MUJI Green). Though you might pay more here for a new non-sentient green pal than at your local plant shop, they do come pre-potted in stylish white planters — and there's a selection of specimens in a soil-less material called Pafcal that makes them perfect for wall hanging.

In the housewares section, there's now the option to order custom carpets and rugs, on top of all the baskets and bedding you remember from last time. And for those looking for even bigger pieces, there's a furniture consultation counter where you can order in larger items like bed frames, or get help picking out custom storage solutions.

The stationery section (a perennial fave among pen snobs) has also been beefed up in the move. You could always customize your blank notebooks with rubber stamps at MUJI — now, there's a whole carousel of options.

In the years since the company landed on Canadian soil, it's faced increased competition both online and in local stores (from players like an ever-expanding Dollarama and fellow Japanese entries like Miniso).

But it's tough to beat the appeal of a one-stop shop — especially one where you can get a cute jacket, bedsheets, some fresh notebooks, a bottle of face toner, and a bag of strawberry chocolate marshmallows for the road.

