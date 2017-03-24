Don't miss these makers at the One of a Kind spring 2017 show

× Expand One of a Kind Over 500 makers at the 2017 One of a Kind Spring show, spanning fashion, home decor, art, edible treats and more.

The past year has seen an explosion of DIY, maker and entrepreneurial spirit. To anyone who’s been a hobbyist crafter for a while, this statement might seem ridiculous. But 2016 was the year we saw Bunz Trading Zone, a community bartering system, truly take off. We saw more maker spaces than ever open in Toronto, and Maker Festival expanded from a week-long to month-long affair.

It’s no surprise then that the One of a Kind Show & Sale has also grown – in size and in diversity. Taking over the Enercare Centre from March 29 to April 2, the spring edition of this twice-a-year fest supports local makers, crafters, artists and artisans. This year, over 500 small businesses will be showcased, as well as DIY workshops, talks and fashion shows.

With so many booths to check out, we’ve narrowed down 10 that aren’t to be missed. So buy your tickets, shop local and support the handmade revolution.

Grain Deep

Etobicoke-based Grain Deep creates laser-engraved wood products, such as coasters, planter boxes, vases and candle holders. The work of husband and wife team Sonya Kolodij and Isac Ferreira, all pieces are made from maple, cherry or walnut wood engraved with whimsical lavender, herringbone and Art Deco-inspired designs.

Pepper B. Design

Textiles artist Danielle Simmen makes colourful and cheerful home décor items in her Toronto studio. With a love for patterns, Simmen designs pillow cases adorned with tassels and pom poms, tea towels dipped and dyed as well as soft fabric cases and pouches to help you stay organized.

First Edition Tea Co

A certified TAC tea sommelier, Stephanie Sandercock does everything for First Edition Tea Co in small batches and by hand. Her collections of custom teas take on various themes, including English literature (The Great Gatsby tea is a blend of lemon and lavender green tea) and world cities (Marrakech is mint, chamomile and lemon). If you’re unsure of where to start, we suggest staying local: the Toronto tea is a blend of apple, peach and maple flavours.

BelloPop Design Inc

BelloPop’s mission is to design unique, beautiful products. Owned by Toronto's Andreina Bello and Kathryn Stallard, their products include art prints, matchboxes, party accessories, hair ties and stationary adorned with their signature sunny, geometric prints.

Sam Pedicelli

OCAD grad Sam Pedicelli is an artist specializing in soft sculpture and beadwork. Her creations explore our relationships with other beings around us, mainly through animalistic bodies with humanistic features. Her work is as sweet and cute as it is cynical and comical.

Murphy & Jo Candle Co

Toronto-based Jordana Belillti and Nicole Adam are behind this soy candle company. All candles are hand-poured and ingredients are sourced locally, with scents made from pure essential oils. A portion of Murphy & Jo Candle Co sales are donated to Save Our Scruff, a charity that helps dogs find their forever homes.

@thecrazyplatelady

Jacqueline Poirier, better known as @thecrazyplatelady on Instagram, is the resident artist at Toronto’s swish Ritz-Carlton, but don’t let that fool you. Her hand-painted ceramic plates are fun, silly and irreverent. Choose from portraits of famous faces, animals, landscapes and even food to display in your home or, if you dare, eat off of.

Daub + Design

Here’s your chance to get your hands on a pair of Daub + Design leggings. Hailing from Vancouver, BC, Lexi Soukoreff will be in town for OOAK to showcase her signature hand-dyed activewear. Choose from leggings, shorts, sports bras and even socks to capture that effortless West Coast look.

Wildwood Insect Farming

Petersburg couple Keith and Helen Warren have been bringing their framed butterflies and other exotic insects from around the world to markets for over 35 years – and they've been residents of OOAK for 30 of those years. Even if you’re not a bug person, be sure to check out their work, which demonstrates incredible detail and skill.

Atelier b

Simple, sustainable and utilitarian describe Atelier b, the men’s and women’s clothing line from Montreal. Launched by Catherine Métivier and Anne-Marie Laflamme in 2009, the line boasts classic cuts and subtle details that have a timeless appeal.

