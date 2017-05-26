What Nike's new Jordan store means for Toronto basketball culture

× Expand Nike/JordanBrand An ode to Michael Jordan gets full display at Nike's new Jordan store in Toronto.

Can we call Toronto a bonafide basketball city yet?

The Raptors proved they were real contenders in the past two seasons. Drake, who had the biggest selling album of 2016, is the team’s global ambassador. Last year, the city hosted the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history. And now, Nike has officially launched a Jordan store here – only the second one in North America.

“Toronto has long been known for its international appeal and, more recently, a unique basketball culture. These attributes make it a perfect location for delivering the best of what Jordan Brand has to offer,” reads a press release supplied by Nike.

“We tested it out with a pop-up during NBA All-Star Weekend,” adds a Nike spokesperson at a media preview of the store. “We’ve heard from fans, and Toronto is ready.”

× Expand Nike/JordanBrand Nike trainers will host fitness sessions on the second floor of the Jordan store.

The Jordan store opens Saturday (May 27) at 306 Yonge, the same location as the original pop-up shop. Inside, the three-level space is divided into a retail store, kids’ area and athletic training facility.

Here, fans can purchase not only Jordan brand sneakers, clothing and accessories, but have them customized as well. There’s also a whole section dedicated to Jordan x Toronto gear, part of their goal to “RECO6NIZE” basketball culture in the city.

× Expand Nike/JordanBrand Shoppers can get their Jordan gear, including T-shirts, jackets and sneakers, customized in the back of the shop.

Sneakerheads will drool over a collection of 30 pairs of original Jordans, displayed behind glass beneath a mural of the iconic athlete. Upstairs, where there’s a workout space dubbed Centre 23, Nike trainers will host special sessions for Toronto athletes and Breakfast Club members. A single barbershop stool in one corner of the room means customers can also freshen up while in-store.

For opening day, the Jordan store opens extra early at 6:23 am to 9pm, so fans can get their hands on exclusive releases as well as customizable T-shirts, jackets and pairs of the Air Jordan IV, I and VI – yes, to honour the 416. Looks like we’ve made it.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas