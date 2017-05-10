NOW Cabbagetown Mom 2017 Winner!

Congratulations to Kirsten on winning our NOW Cabbagetown Mom 2017 contest with this touching story about her mom:

Oh man, where do I start. My mother originally came to Toronto 50 years ago, on a boat from Hong Kong. She was 13 years old, on a 2-week sea journey to a land where she knew no one besides her immediate family and didn't speak the language. She learned fluent English; helped other Chinese immigrants get settled; and eventually earned a Bachelor's of Nursing from McMaster University; all while juggling a variety of comical odd jobs to help support my grandparents. As a nurse, she's saved countless lives in the ICU at Sick Kids, and helped those who were unable to be saved to pass with as little suffering as possible. The caring and compassion she has shown for her patients over the years were taken on as core attributes in our family. When my older brother was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4, she didn't break a sweat; she immediately dove into all the research she could get her hands on, and established herself as a pillar of support in the autism community, always there with a smile and a kind word. She led the charge in getting my brother the education and support he deserves, and never let us settle for less - today he is thriving with a full-time job. My mother has always been our number one advocate, protector, and supporter; she encouraged us to strive for more than our potential, and then led by example. Even when we - okay, mostly just me - were being brats, she patiently guided us through the rough stuff with calm, problem-solving mindset. There's no problem that goes unsolved when Rebecca Ingham is on the case. To call her Mom of the Year is a bit of an understatement - Mom of the Century is probably closer to the truth. She deserves to be the Cabbagetown Mom of 2017 because I can't think of anyone who is more deserving of the title. - Kirsten

Kirsten + Rebecca have won $500 + a prize pack from local merchants in Cabbagetown valued at $400!

Thank you to everyone who entered. Check out brief excerpts from the runner-up stories below!

My mom should be the Cabbagetown Mom of 2017 because of how hard she's worked in bringing me and my brothers to Canada and making a life for us here. We immigrated from Trinidad and Tobago when I was a child because our country was very poor and my mom wanted a better life for us. While she was a lawyer in Trinidad, when we came to Canada, her law degree wasn't accepted here so she started to work odd jobs to support us. She eventually saved up enough money to go to the University of Toronto to re-do her law degree here in Canada. I want to be a strong woman just like her!

- Amanda

My mom should be the Cabbagetown Mom of 2017 because she represents diversity and community. She has volunteered and participated with different organizations in Cabbagetown. Mothers are like superheroes who look out for others. Because of her enthusiasm, I am now volunteering in the community as well.

- Hamshaa

My mom is the best!! She's caring and thoughtful and full of vibrant exciting energy. She's always there for me, through the good times and bad. She puts everyone's needs ahead of hers and would go miles out of her way just to see us smile. My mom is the most giving person I have ever met and I will spend the rest of my life being grateful for all she's done for me. Her love is endless and unconditional, just like my love for her

- David

My mother takes care of her entire family and I thank god for her! She is a superhero! When I split up with my husband, she rushed in to take care of my 2 small kids daily and continues to do so while I work! Then when my sister also split with hers, Mom came to the rescue again to take care of my niece as well. She has let all her kids move back in so we can all get our lives back together and she is our rock. There is no greater woman alive!

- Dana

My mom is truly my hero! She was widowed at the age of 32 when my dad passed away in 1990 and has been the sole caregiver to my 2 sisters and I since then. I can't imagine going through what she's been through and doing such a stellar job. She has always been there for us whenever we've needed anything and she goes out of her way to help others in any way she can as well. I feel lucky to have had such an amazing role model in my life and I am so thrilled to be able to watch her take on a new role as grandmother to my sisters' two sons. Love you, MOM!

- Lisa

I first remember being actually aware of my mother when I was about 2 years old (seriously, stay with me!) A single full-time working mom of 4 young children and having exhausted her childcare resources, she had an important meeting scheduled and was left with no other choice but to hoist me up and take me to work with her. Her senior position in a women's health clinic in 1980s Ireland meant that her attendance was not only required, but vital, in regards gaining access to resources and fighting for the rights of many thousands of women (a cause which is only too familiar in today's society). I want my mother to know how much I love and respect her for the not easy decisions she made along the way, for giving it her all when she had nothing left, and for keeping us laughing..when she wanted to cry. Thanks Mam (Mom in Ireland!!!)

- Eadaoin

The reason my mom rocks is because she came from Kingston, Jamaica with very little and she worked extremely hard. My mom raised three boys all by herself alone with my amazing grandmother who also helped out at times. My mom would work three jobs just to put food on the table, pay the rent, put clothes on our backs and she made sure we were able to get our education too. My mom is very hardworking, dedicated to helping out others and I feel she also gives back by being a nurse. She doesn't get much time off and she doesn't get to go on vacation very often and sometimes I wish I could change that. Happy Mothers' Day, mom. I love you and appreciate you very much.

- Kareem

My mom is an inspiration to me and to all those who know her. She is completely selfless and always puts others needs ahead of herself. Due to unfortunate circumstances, I recently became a single parent. My mom stepped in and helped me deal. She made care packages of food, helped with going out to get shopping, babysits so I can get cleaning done around the house for a couple hours, and more. She helps out wherever she can. She does this on top of battling several illnesses and a full time job. I don't know how she does it. If I can be half the mother my mom has been to me, I will be incredibly lucky.

- Jennifer

My mother was placed on earth to BE a mother. Strong, loving, courageous, caring, and raising three kids on her own in a new country. She taught us the tools, like all great parents do, of not just of what was right and wrong but to develop the moral compass which not only makes us proud Canadians, but to be able to teach the very same to those who would come after us. Even after the loss of her husband, she soldiered, relentlessly on, as we each in time become parents of our own.

- Mauricio

My mom Helen is called many things: mom, daughter, sister, grandma, friend, a blessing and I couldn’t imagine a day going by without seeing her smiling face or hearing her soothing voice. Her beauty is seen in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart and the size of her heart continues to amaze me. She is constantly redefining the ways to show her affection and adoration to her loved ones. The older I get the more I realize how lucky I am to have grown up with such an amazing and loving woman as my role-model and our unique bond constantly grows stronger.

- Linda

Kirsten & Rebecca's prize pack includes gifts from the following merchants:

Spruce Home Decor Inc. offers a unique collection of handmade goods, gift and home decor pieces, art and so much more. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

The Epicure Shop offers fresh specialty & organic breads, delectable desserts and pastries as well as over 100 types of cheeses, a variety of deli meats, prepared foods, salads, sauces and more. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

Grinning Face Non Dairy-Gelato makes non-dairy gelato from scratch in small batches from fresh coconut milk. Winner will be able to enjoy a FREE gelato cone weekly for the entire summer ending Friday, September 22, 2017. Valued at over $75.

Cycle Solutions is an active and positive part of our local cycling community offering experienced and knowledgeable staff with a full service repair shop and a full range of cycling products. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

St. James Town Steak & Chops features fresh produce, perfectly aged meats and a fully stocked deli counter with grab-and-go or dine-in meal options perfect for lunch with friends in Cabbagetown. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

House On Parliament is one of Cabbagetown’s most popular destinations known for their food, friendly service and welcoming patios. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

Happy Mother's Day from NOW Magazine & The Cabbagetown BIA!