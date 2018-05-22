NOW Futures Profile: Michelle Tampoya

NOW is hosting a Digital Literacy Day event on May 31st at the Centre for Social Innovation. We're showcasing the speakers who will be there to discuss how technology is impacting our lives and what's to come in the future. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

I’m the director of product marketing for Interac’s digital product suite which includes mobile payments and Interac e-Transfer. I help ensure Canadians understand how to use our products and its features.

Name one technology advancement that has impacted your life more than any other.

Definitely mobile payments. I never ever have cash anymore and have gotten rid of my physical wallet.

Do you think the tech industry has any blind spots or weaknesses that need to be addressed?

We have to remember that we are serving all citizens, so it is important to make sure when we design, build and launch new products they are not only accessible and always available but protect their privacy.

What are some ways we can improve digital literacy amongst communities where advanced technology is not readily accessible?

I personally think it’s about education. Parents teaching their kids. Teachers educating their students and employers teaching their employees. And organization providing the right tools to do so.

What's one way Toronto has excelled at adopting technology city-wide?

My family and I are huge fans of the Toronto Public Library. They truly serve Torontonians whether it’s digital checkout or just recently Kanopy for films. They have made it easier for Canadians to consume great content.

Name someone in your industry who inspires you – and tell us why.

I’m fortunate to know and have worked with many great people in payments and technology but I have to highlight Debbie Gamble, VP of Digital Products and Platforms. She has been a mentor of mine for a few years now. She was recently named one of the most influential women in payments in 2018, is an Advisor at MaRS’ Fintech cluster and an advisory board member at FINCA Canada, an organization supporting women’s empowerment and economic inclusion for the poor and marginalized individuals. She is a powerful leader who inspires me and her team to push our own boundaries.

Reserve your free ticket to the NOW Futures event here!