NOW Futures Profile: Sean Stanleigh

What do you do in your industry?

I wear two hats: I manage the content-marketing studio at The Globe and Mail, and I'm the co-chair of Lab351, the company's innovation centre.

Name one technology advancement that has impacted your life more than any other.

Development of smartphones.

Do you think the tech industry has any blind spots or weaknesses that need to be addressed?

Advancements outpace society's ability to understand and regulate them, and we cannot rely on companies to consider implications.

What are some ways we can improve digital literacy amongst communities where advanced technology is not readily accessible?

Free out-of-home Wi-Fi to enable access and/or low-cost high-speed Internet; access to equipment in public spaces such as schools, libraries and community centres; updated education system.

What's one way Toronto has excelled at adopting technology city-wide?

Wi-Fi in subway stations; Digital Main Street program; police body cams; Open Data.

Name someone in your industry who inspires you – and tell us why.

Kara Swisher is not only a great, long-standing technology journalist, but she also holds the industry accountable.

