Artscape commissioning Toronto artists for massive mixed-use condo development

Artscape has launched a new call for artist pitches for a massive new mixed-use condo development in Mississauga.

Artscape and developer Lakeview Community Partners Limited will hire 18 artists to complete four projects to be displayed at Lakeview Village, new 177-acre master planned community along Mississauga’s waterfront, while it's under construction.

Sculptors, digital multimedia artists, painters and illustrators based in the GTA are encouraged to submit proposals for the four projects: construction hoarding illustration, an interactive sculpture and installation, a mural series and an original poetry installation by an Indigenous artist.

For the construction hoarding – the temporary barrier wall that’s built around the perimeter of construction sites – the commissioned artist will design an illustrated “flipbook” that will be digitally printed to create the illusion of an animation.

The large-scale sculpture and installation will be situated in the Lakeview Village’s sunflower field, which was planted in an effort to remediate the soil. Another hoarding mural will feature the work of 14 artists, who will each create a 25-foot by eight-foot piece.

For the poetry installation, Indigenous leaders in Mississauga will work with Artscape to select an Indigenous artist to write an original work that will be printed on 50-feet of construction hoarding. The budgets for all the projects range from $3,000 to $40,000.

The initiative is being overseen by Artscape Atelier, a newly launched social enterprise that hires artists to produce public art and public realm infrastructure, such as benches and light fixtures, for real estate developments.

“Artscape Atelier offers a tremendous opportunity for artists and urban developers to work together on creating a built environment that is not only functional, but contributes to the aesthetics of the community in a very positive way,” said Assaf Weisz, chief strategy officer and director of Artscape’s Creative Placemaking Lab, in a statement.

Lakeview Village, which is being built on a decommissioned coal-fired plant, will contain around 8,000 residential units, retail shops, office space, schools, cultural spaces, a boardwalk and a waterfront promenade.

