Average rent prices in Toronto continue to drop

Average rent prices in Toronto and across 14 municipalities in the GTA continued to drop in May.

The June rent report from TorontoRentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting recorded a 0.3 per cent month-over-month decline in the average rate for all property types in Toronto, from $2,387 on average in April to $2,380 in May. Prices plummeted by 3.9 per cent in April in the wake of coronavirus lockdown measures.

While the report found average rents dropped by six per cent to 10 per cent annually in North York, Markham, Mississauga, York, Oakville and East York, a few areas saw increases: Brampton (3.5 per cent), Richmond Hill (2.8 per cent) and Milton (0.3 per cent).

"The economic consequences of the pandemic have hit tenants harder than owners, with employment losses in services, retail and manufacturing," the report states. "As the economy opens back up, many of those jobs will not come back and those tenants will be looking for smaller, cheaper suites, creating upward rent pressure at the very bottom of the rental market."

The report found evidence that tenants are looking at apartments online but demand remains weak "as health risks trump current rental rate declines, and there are fewer people moving right now."

Toronto has experienced a surge in supply – mainly in condo investment units – thanks to short-term rentals hitting the market due to lack of tourists and travellers, but also the completion of new purpose-built rental apartments.

Though recent changes to mortgage insurance rules by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation are expected to keep first-time home buyers from purchasing, the report notes the condo re-sale market is gaining steam, with average prices going up 8.2 per cent April to May from $578,283 to $625,445.

"If the resale condo market continues to show strength, many condo investors will sell their units instead of renting them at levels well below their previous tenant," the report notes. "This will reduce the supply of rental units, which could stabilize rents in Toronto."

Other factors expected to free up supply include the eventual lifting of the provincial ban on residential evictions and latent demand from adults living with parents, 30-somethings living with roommates and retirees looking to downsize.

"Rental rates may not fall further, because demand for rental accommodation is expected to pick up as the lockdown ends," the report continues, "recent graduates start their careers, people cooped up with family or roommates look for their own place, and the border opens up to foreign students, temporary residents, contract workers, and immigrants."

