Hayley Elsaesser celebrates the intellectual side of fashion

HAYLEY ELSAESSER

Where did the idea for HAYLEY ELSAESSER come from?

I decided to move to Australia and study fashion design when I had been spending all my time sewing instead of university studies. Upon graduating, I was chosen as one of the top design graduates in Australia and showed at a major fashion show. After the show, I was getting a lot of attention and decided it was time to launch a label. Since then I have shown at Sydney Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and also several Toronto Fashion Weeks. I brought the brand to Toronto in 2014 and opened my flagship store in 2015.

How would you describe HAYLEY ELSAESSER to new potential customers?

HAYLEY ELSAESSER is a brand for people who love the intellectual side of fashion. They want clothing that will not only feel great and get them noticed, but also tells a story. Behind each collection there is an interesting inspiration being explored through each print designed by Hayley. The brand is over-the-top colourful and printed and designed to make the wearer feel fun, fresh and fearless.

What is your dream for HAYLEY ELSAESSER?

It is such an honour to see people wearing my clothing. I'd really love to reach out in a bigger way. I honestly believe that clothing has such transformative power, especially such positive, colourful clothing as mine. I'd love to expand my brand online and bricks-and-mortar. My ultimate dream for the brand is to have stores in LA and Australia.

What is the most popular item or service you're offering customers right now?

Our overalls FLY off the shelves. I am so happy about this because they're one of our more outrageous styles we have so I love that people are embracing them in such a big way.

What challenges do local retailers have when it comes to accessing retail space?

Retail in Toronto can be extremely limited and expensive. This is why larger brands tend to have the best locations and the little guys do not. That's why the CONCEPT space is such an amazing opportunity – it allows emerging brands to be in a space that normally would takes years to get to.

How will participating in the CONCEPT space for pop-ups improve your efforts to find new customers?

Yorkdale is the best mall in Canada by far. There's an amazing mix of high-end and fast fashion here, making it an ideal mall for our brand to get in front of really great customers. It's great exposure, reaching out to thousands of new people we otherwise wouldn't have access to.

Where can customers find you online to learn more?

hayleyelsaesser.com and yorkdale.com.

