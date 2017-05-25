Peace Collective wants you to show your civic pride

CONCEPT is an innovative new retail space that offers boutique brands an anchor position at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Featuring some of Toronto’s best homegrown design talent, shoppers can discover emerging retailers in an exciting pop-up environment.

Peace Collective

Where did the idea for Peace Collective come from?

Community has always been the focus, supporting Canadians in any way possible while showing love for the country we call home.

How would you describe Peace Collective to new potential customers?

A lifestyle brand that enables Canadians to show pride in who they are and where they come from.

What is your dream for Peace Collective?

Creating a national community of proud and passionate Canadians that support each other in chasing their passion.

What is the most popular item or service you're offering customers right now?

We've just released our Spring Core collection which still incorporates our signature slogans but with new colours and tanks. They are perfect for summer!

What challenges do local retailers have when it comes to accessing retail space?

Accessing the community that they have built online and being able to translate that into a physical location to expand our reach.

How will participating in the CONCEPT space for pop-ups improve your efforts to find new customers?

Working alongside other Canadian designers and like-minded businesses in the CONCEPT space allows us to expand our community with consumers who share similar values regarding Canadian designers.

Where can customers find you online to learn more?

peace-collective.com and yorkdale.com.

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Discover more CONCEPT retailer profiles here.

Want to advertise with NOW? Click here.