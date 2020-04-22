Renter-friendly DIY projects to do during self-isolation

× Expand Lauren Kolyn Alexandra Gater kitchen Alexandra Gater used peel and stick pink subway tiles to freshen up her rental kitchen.

As we coop up indoors for the long haul, many of us are itching to finally tackle DIY projects in our homes.

Scrolling through design blogs offers an infinite source of inspiration, but it’s harder to achieve those looks when you live in a rental and don’t have an HGTV-style budget. That’s where Alexandra Gater comes in, a Toronto-based YouTuber and former Chatelaine home editor who specializes in helping millennials redesign their rental apartments.

“Being creative around my home has been a great way for me to stay sane,” Gater says, who also rents her west-end one-bedroom. “I think a lot of people are turning to home decor because they want their places to be comfortable, but they also want to have a mini project and feel a sense of accomplishment.”

Here, Gater shares her favourite rental-friendly reno projects that can be done while you’re self-isolating.

Turn an extra closet into an office space

If you’re working from home for the first time, you’ve likely turned your kitchen table or living room into a makeshift office. But to feel a sense of normalcy, it’s important to separate your work life from your regular life, which is why Gater recommends carving out a space specifically for work – no matter how small your place. She recently turned an extra closet in her living room into an office by taking down a coat rack, painting the interior a soft pink and installing a floating desk, which is actually a shelf from Ikea with brackets. She still mostly works at her dining room table, but this office is where she can store her all printer and other supplies.

If you don’t have room for a full desk and don’t have a spare closet, Gater suggests buying a small side table that can double as a desk when needed. “For people not used to working from home, having a station you can tuck away somewhere in the evening is really helpful to create that separation,” says Gater.

Get creative with paint

With paint shops and hardware stores still open for curbside pickup, it’s time to finally cover up that dingy beige that’s omnipresent on rental apartments across the city. But if you want a more fun project – because let’s face it, painting can feel like a chore – Gater recommends experimenting with an accent wall. “With more time on our hands, get creative and try things you wouldn’t normally do,” says Gater. “If you hate it, you can always paint over it and start again.” She suggests creating an alt headboard by painting a giant circle above your bed or use a sponge to make a graphic pattern in a bathroom.

Do a (mini) kitchen reno

Rental kitchens are some of the hardest spaces to renovate, but they’re often the most unsightly. To give a quick facelift, cover up the backsplash using peel and stick tile. “I like to use Smart Tiles,” says Gater, who used their blush pink subway tile in her own kitchen. “They go on top of regular tile and are completely removable.” Gater also recommends changing the knobs on your cabinetry: matte black or brass are timeless options or pick out decorative knobs for an eclectic look. “If you do mix and match different styles, keep it to one colour to keep it somewhat uniform.” You can find unique knobs at local home decor shops, many of which are offering delivery, or on Etsy.

Make a gallery wall

Here’s a different type of game to play at home: “A gallery wall is like a puzzle. You have to move things around to find the right placement,” says Gater. To start, gather all the art in your home and lay it on the floor. Cut out the frame sizes in craft paper and then use painters tape to put them up on the wall and move them around until you find your desired layout. “Keep the paper up for at least a day so you can move the pieces around.” (If your space has concrete walls or you can’t make any holes, Gater swears by Command strip hooks.) If you want to beef up your art collection, many shops stock prints from local artists or for an even more inexpensive option, Gater suggests buying pretty greeting cards and framing them.

Organize cluttered hotspots

There are some areas that just always seem to attract clutter: kitchen drawers packed filled with random batteries and old chargers, bathroom cabinets overflowing with expired toiletries and overstuffed wardrobes. “This is a good time to pause and declutter all those places you wouldn’t normally have time to declutter,” says Gater. Go room by room and organize the problematic zones, either purging items you no longer need or setting aside a pile to donate when places like Value Village re-open.

