Filmores set to become a 46-storey condo tower

The proposed design for a 46-storey condo where Filmore's currently stands.

Filmores Hotel, a long-running Dundas East strip club with a heritage facade and iconic neon sign, is slated to become a 46-storey condo.

The residential tower, designed by Giannone Petricone Associates, was submitted to the city by developer Menkes earlier this month, Urban Toronto reports.

Menkes purchased Filmore's for $31.5 million earlier this year, as well as buying an adjacent parking lot – which is also part of the redevelopment – for $20 million.

The building at 212 Dundas East was created as an apartment complex more than 100 years ago before it became an upscale hotel in 1915; Filmore's took over in 1985. In 2016, the building was designated a heritage site.

The design of the building maintains the four-storey brick facade of the original, while adding a tower above and retail and service space at ground level. The building is set to include 588 residential units, including 135 one-bedrooms, 298 one-bedroom-plus-dens, 96 two-bedrooms, and 59 three-bedroom units.

A detached home at 279½ George, which currently acts as a licensed rooming house, is part of the redevelopment site, but at present no changes to the property have been announced.

The development still requires bylaw amendments to proceed, as well as an application for site plan approval.

In the meantime, Filmores management says, the club will continue operating "for at least a couple more years".

