Is this Parkdale's most absurd apartment?

A common refrain in Toronto is that June 1st is one of the best times to get an apartment in the city – the students are gone, it’s not too snowy to move and friends will help you do it for the price of a pizza and some beers.

Well, apartment seekers, look no further:

In the west end, it’s rare to find an apartment for less than $900 that isn’t a basement unit. The busy singleton on the go can nab this one for only $895, right at Queen and Lansdowne.

Among the lavish perks on offer at this apartment: a mini-fridge (there’s a whole world of momos, pakoras and rotis outside your door! Who would cook?), an open concept bathroom (be honest – who closes the door to go when they live alone?) and an oversize window (but why look outside when High Park and Trinity Bellwoods are only a quick ride away, with the TTC right at your door?). A cheerful orange paint job brightens the space and angled ceilings harken back to old Victorian architecture.

It does require first and last month’s rent and references, but with the market for apartments so hot, who can afford to wait? Utilities are included! Ovens, bathroom doors and space are overrated anyway.

website@nowtoronto.com | @fraserabe