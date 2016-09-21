New by trend: Eye on condo amenities

The St. Lawrence

(Fernbrook Homes)

Location 158 Front East

Starting price $277,900

Unit styles One bedroom (471 square feet) to three bedroom (1,061 square feet)

Amenities Billiards lounge, theatre room and library round out the list, which include a fitness centre (offering classes and training), rooftop pool and fireplace lounge.

Sales centre 132 Front East. Monday to Thursday noon to 4 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 647-351-0158. thestlawrence.ca

159 SW

(Alterra)

Location 159 Wellesley East

Starting price $329,990

Unit styles One bedroom (470 square feet) to three bedrooms (1,008 square feet)

Amenities Keep fit with the rooftop outdoor running track, yoga studio, outdoor fitness equipment park and cycle area and live it up in the games room (complete with billiard and foosball tables) and two party rooms.

Sales centre 527 Parliament. Monday to Thursday noon to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 416-323-1500. 159sw.com

Me2 Condos

(Lash)

Location Markham Road and Ellesmere, close to Highway 401

Starting price $189,990

Unit styles One bedroom (401 square feet) to two bedroom plus den (897 square feet)

Amenities The outdoor water feature converts to a skating rink in the winter - making those trips to City Hall for a glide on the ice a thing of the past.

Sales centre 1151 Markham. Monday to Thursday noon to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 416-430-0003 to register. meliving.ca

Scoop

(Graywood)

Location 1771 St. Clair West

Starting price From the high $200,000s

Unit styles One bedroom (550 square feet) to two bedroom plus den (1,200 square feet)

Amenities With a communal garden, dog grooming station and library, there's plenty to nourish body and mind.

Sales centre 1791 St. Clair West. Monday to Thursday noon to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 416-656-1717. scoopcondos.com

Canvas

(Marlin Spring)

Location Danforth between Woodbine and Main

Starting price From the mid $200,000s

Unit styles One bedroom to two bedroom plus den (square footage not yet determined)

Amenities A bocce court on the rooftop (residents must provide their own Pimms Cups and sangria), plus a yoga studio, pet wash and fireplace lounge.

Sales centre Not yet opened. canvascondos.ca

Fifth on the Park

(ELAD Canada)

Location Sheppard and Don Mills

Starting price From the high $200,000s

Unit styles One bedroom (493 square feet) to two bedroom plus media suite (818 square feet)

Amenities A karaoke and theatre room adjacent to an arcade and games room means buyers can keep their off-key caterwauling away from their own suites, making for happier neighbours all around.

Sales centre Sheppard, across from Fairview Mall. Monday to Thursday 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 416-492-0001. emeraldcitylife.ca

Lighthouse Tower

(Daniels)

Location Queens Quay East and Lower Jarvis

Starting price From the mid $300,000s

Unit styles One bedroom to two bedroom (square footage not yet determined)

Amenities An arts and crafts studio, gardening plots and even a jam studio for budding musicians cater to buyers' creativity.

Sales centre 162 Queens Quay East. Monday to Thursday 11 am to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 pm. 416-221-3939. danielswaterfront.com

