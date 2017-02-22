Would incredible amenities convince you to buy a tiny condo unit?

Condo builders are offering more bells and whistles than ever before to complement the convenience of condo living. Here are six properties with amenities to lure the most discerning buyer.

AYC - Metropia

Location 181 Bedford

Starting price $379,900

Unit styles One bedroom plus den to three bedroom (square footage to be determined)

Amenities Instead of opting for a short walk to some of the city's finest dining in Yorkville, like NAO Steakhouse, Drake favourite Sotto Sotto and Sassafraz, residents can play host in the building's chef's kitchen with attached dining room.

Sales centre 267 Davenport, Monday to Thursday noon to 7 pm, Friday by appointment only, Saturday, Sunday and holidays noon to 5 pm. 416-519-4349. Ayccondos.com

Lighthouse East - Daniels

Location Queens Quay East and Richardson (within Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts)

Starting price From the $300,000s

Unit styles Studios (376 square feet) to two bedroom plus den (863 square feet)

Amenities Ditch your gym membership: the third-floor fitness centre is nearly 4,000 square feet, equipped with cardio, aerobics and weight equipment for Crossfit, box jumps, kettle bells and yoga.

Sales centre 162 Queens Quay East. Monday to Thursday 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday, Sunday and holidays noon to 6 pm. 416-221-3939. danielswaterfront.com

SuperSonic - Lindvest

Location Eglinton and Don Mills

Starting price From the low $300,000s

Unit styles One bedroom (450 square feet) to three bedroom plus den (1,253 square feet)

Amenities With more than 25,000 square feet of amenity space, the usual checklist is here: fitness centre, theatre room, party and dining room, but the real selling point is the planned landscaped park, which is set to include a figure-eight-shaped walking path, children's playground, exercise equipment and a water feature.

Sales centre Not yet open. Lindvest.com/supersonic

Milan Condominiums - Conservatory Group

Location 825 Church

Starting price $539,900

Unit styles One bedroom (629 square feet) to three bedroom (1,192 square feet)

Amenities The spacious indoor pool is a great place to beat the heat of summer or spend a frigid winter's day wishing for summer to finally start.

Sales centre 825 Church. Monday to Thursday 11 am to 6 pm, Friday 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday, Sunday and holidays noon to 5 pm. 416-928-7409. conservatorygroup.ca

Halo - Cresford

Location 480 Yonge

Starting price From the $300,000s

Unit styles One bedroom (540 square feet) to three bedroom (1,275 square feet)

Amenities Set to offer an outdoor pool, fitness and wellness space and theatre room, this building near Yonge and College will appeal to buyers looking for a downtown lifestyle.

Sales centre 170 Merton. Monday to Thursday noon to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. 416-485-3000. haloresidences.com

Vita on the Lake - Mattamy Homes

Location 2167 Lake Shore West

Starting price From the mid $300,000s

Unit styles One bedroom (524 square feet) to two bedroom plus den (1,544 square feet)

Amenities Thanks to the fifth-floor outdoor saltwater pool, you won't smell of chlorine come summer. The other amenities, like a sauna, yoga studio, fitness centre and pet wash station on the main floor, are added bonuses.

Sales centre 2167 Lake Shore West. Monday to Thursday noon to 8 pm, Friday 1 to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 6 pm. 647-347-5930. mattamyhomes.com

