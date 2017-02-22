The best furniture for small space living in Toronto

CB2 651 Queen West, 416-366-2828

A large piece of furniture like a couch can make an impact in a small space. The aptly named movie sofa ($1,499) comes in 53 colours.

Beddington's 2440 Yonge, 416-322-6227

While high-thread-count sheets aren't a necessity, if you can find them on sale, why not get them? Midtown's Au Lit carries very expensive sheets ($802/set), but if that's too pricey, Beddington's has linen, cotton and bamboo sheet sets starting at $39.99.

Guff 1 Davies, 416-913-8025

Guff isn't much to look at - it feels like a warehouse when you walk in. But then you discover a treasure trove of Scandinavian and mid-century secondhand furniture. Typical of the trove is the Danish drop-leaf table ($795), which opens up so you can entertain. It'll probably be sold by the time you click on the link, but that's Guff for you.

Shelter 885 Caledonia, 416-783-3333

When it comes to small spaces, the general advice is to leave some floor space and go up. The Lucille floor lamp ($229) is tall and slim, and the base takes up very little visual space. It also comes in brass, black or white, so it fits well in many decor schemes.

Mjölk 2959 Dundas West, 416-551-9853

Your inner and outer minimalist will love Mjölk's No.1 Chair ($3,600), which does remind us of a certain other Scandinavian store but is much, much more expensive. This is the priciest item on our list, but it's one you'll keep for many years.

