Toronto Renters Survey 2020

If you’ve had to hunt for a new apartment recently – or know someone who has – you likely already know that Toronto is facing a rental housing crisis. But exactly how bad is it out there?

We know that average rents are increasing, while the vacancy rate continues to hover around an unsustainable one per cent. We’ve reported on the rise of renovictions and personal-use evictions, how artists are being squeezed out and how more Torontonians are ending up in shelters because they can’t find an affordable home.

NOW’s inaugural Renters Survey will reveal the realities of renting in Toronto and help shape our future reportage on housing. We'll publish the results in our March 26 issue.

Any personal information collected from this survey will only be used for journalistic purposes and will not be shared with any third parties.

