What $400,000 will buy you in Bayview Village's Chrysler in NY Towers

Life changes brings about real estate changes, and sometimes a great view of Toronto and the CN Tower. That's what happened to Aaron Perez, an associate director at a media company. He'd bought a house in Oakville, but the time had come to sell it and move closer to where he worked and played.

"I decided I wasn't into living in the suburbs just yet. My lifestyle changed, and the whole outlook of backyards and settling down wasn't quite there any more. I wanted to be close to work, to my sister and to the highway, so I ended up in North York, in Bayview Village."

The original plan was to sell the house and stay with his sister for a few months while he looked for a place to rent. He was also going to buy a condo, but as an income property. After renting for a year, he experienced more of those life changes when he met his partner, Vivian.

He knew he wanted to ask her to move in, so he scrapped the plan to buy an income property and instead looked for one to live in. Vivian wanted to be close to her family in Markham, so Perez bought a condo in the Chrysler in NY Towers in Bayview Village.

"I was renting on the sixth floor and bought on the 25th. Every time I went out looking, I ended up comparing condos with what I had in the building where I lived. I liked the people there and have a great relationship with the couple I rented from, so I was able to get their advice."

Of his new space, a two-bedroom corner unit, he says, "It felt new to me. Facing south versus north, open terrace versus balcony - it was different enough yet the same and comfortable."

The unit is perfect, even if it means a slightly longer elevator commute. Some days, Perez says, it could be as long as nine minutes.

"It's funny. Now I grumble when I see people using the elevator from anything lower than the fifth floor, since I used to take the stairs before I moved."

Wish list

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a split layout, parking, locker, pool, gym, balcony (ideally with a view) and a big kitchen.

What he got

All of the above. Amenities include a gym, multipurpose room (with yoga, boot camp, Latin dance classes and more), pool, hot tub, billiards, ping pong, virtual golf, putting green, sauna, library, meeting and party rooms, car wash and concierge.

Number of places seen

He looked at 80-plus apartments.

Original budget

Perez's original budget for an income property was $300K-$350K. He upped it to $375K for a unit to live in.

What he paid

$400K

Why he loves the neighbourhood

"I wanted suburbs in the city with families and a great mixture of cultures. We regularly walk to the mall, church, food, etc. Vivian is addicted to books, so it helps to have Indigo across the street, and it's convenient for visiting family in Markham on the weekends. The subway makes it super-convenient for us and guests."

