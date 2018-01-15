Seven ways to beat the winter blues

Blue Monday is upon us – what's known by some as the saddest day of the year. The good news is that wintertime blues can be addressed in a number of fun and healthy ways.

Get a change of scene

Winter is the perfect time to go somewhere sunny. If you have vacation days and need inspiration for where to go this season, Sunwing has a shortlist of their favourite ways to bust the winter blues – from snorkelling in Jamaica’s Blue Hole lagoon to sipping cocktails by an infinity pool in the Bahamas. Many of these vacations are available for discounted prices in a sale running now until this Friday (January 19). You can also enter to win a vacation for two to Mexico. Explore your options for an escape from the dreary days of winter.

Get physical

Exercise is a crucial part of maintaining a healthy outlook on life. While summoning the motivation to do burpees may seem like a catch-22 scenario for those who are already struggling with energy, making the effort to hit the treadmill or swimming pool for the first time will likely make it easier to establish a routine. If traditional gyms aren't your thing, check out a local Zumba class or an obstacle course at Pursuit OCR.

Get your vitamins

There is growing scientific interest in how vitamin D supplements can contribute to a better sense of wellbeing. Most of the vitamin D we get is from sunshine, so it should come as no surprise that cold and dark weather leads to less time spent outdoors, and consequently, less vitamin D. In addition to psychological benefits, taking a regular supplement as recommended by your healthcare practitioner can help maintain your immune system, bones and teeth.

Get stress-free

Stress has a cumulative negative affect on the body, meaning: the more stress you have in your life, the more you'll notice the physical toll it takes. Combine better choices in your work-life balance with a conscious effort to de-stress during your downtime, rather than filling it by staring at your phone or television. Even short baths or technology-free walks can make a difference.

Get romantic

Along with the obvious physical benefits like better sleep and lower stress levels, a healthy sex life can also lead to a better mood. During the cold and dark months of winter, sex can contribute to increased confidence, stronger social relationships and even better memory function.

Get better food

Diet is one of the biggest contributors to a healthy body and mind. This is because your gut – also known as your body's "second brain" – can influence your overall health and mood. So while comfort food like heavy carbs and cheese are tempting at this time of year, it's important to balance those cravings with healthier foods that improve gut health, such as fermented foods, whole grains and veggies.

Get better lighting

SAD lamps are becoming more common and can range in from from about $70 to $120 and up. These devices are different from an ordinary lamp because they mimic the intensity of natural sunlight in situations where that might not be possible. A SAD lamp can give you a boost that simulates what you might feel during a day at the beach.

