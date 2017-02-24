Spin cult SoulCycle opens its first Canadian location in Toronto

× Expand Michelle da Silva Your cardio-party awaits at SoulCycle's new Toronto location at King and Spadina.

Inside Canada’s first SoulCycle, the words “LEGEND, ATHLETE, WARRIOR” are written in big, bold letters on one wall. I’ve never really identified with any of those words, but at SoulCycle, you can be anyone you want to be. The only thing standing between me and a more successful version of myself is a 45-minute spin class.

The New York City-based fitness studio, which has 85 locations in the U.S., is opening its first Canadian outpost in Toronto on March 2, and will open a second Canadian location in Vancouver later this year. It's open to the public, but I'd call the Equinox-owned gym semi-exclusive – in the States, classes are $34, plus $3 for shoe rentals. Canadians get a bit of a discount at $25 for less than an hour of cardio, which is still out of reach for most people.

Despite the high prices, it's gained cult status with branding that evokes a whole lifestyle. All locations sell merch, like leggings, tank tops and sweatshirts baring its logo. Its website calls members “rockstars” and actually states, “SoulCycle doesn't just change bodies, it changes lives.” So its location on the southwest corner of King and Spadina is appropriate – the same svelte and bougie crowd that likely shows up at SoulCycle on Sunday mornings will head to a nearby cold-pressed juice bar for açaí afterward. Your friends who use “the6ix” unironically and post mantras like, “your vibe attracts your tribe” on Instagram (not that there’s anything wrong with that) will probably be into it.

× Expand SoulCycle's Instagram posts daily mantras like this one by someone named Natalia.

Here, spin classes are taught in the dark (the room is illuminated by candles) with hip-hop and other high-energy music blasting through the speakers. Instructors lead groups in what can only be described as a choreographed “bike dance,” where you’re pedaling to the beat of the music, bouncing on and off the bike’s seat and pumping your arms at the same time. It’s the type of full-body workout that’s not for the faint of heart – or uncoordinated. (If you decide partway through a class that it isn’t for you, it’s difficult to sneak out of the room, too.)

× Expand Michelle da Silva If you don't have your own clip-in spin shoes, you are required to rent a pair at SoulCycle.

At the King West location, you can rent special spinning shoes that clip into the bikes (if you don’t have your own), but lockers and use of showers are free. The women’s bathrooms are stocked with Saje Natural Wellness products, hair elastics and tampons! You also get towel service so you don’t sweat all over your bike.

During a media preview of SoulCycle on Wednesday, staff reminded us several times to leave our phones outside of the actual spin room – we were told it had something to do with electric energy interfering with the room’s energy. There are 55 bikes squeezed into the room, and the instructor’s bike is at the front on a slightly raised platform that includes stereo equipment.

× Expand Get ready to see SoulCycle merch on those brunching on King West post-spin.

For 45 minutes, we “bike danced” to the likes of Beyonce and Fat Joe. When we switched to arm exercises using free weights, two staff members rushed into the room pumping glow sticks to get us “psyched” and “pumped.”

Once in a while, our instructor, a Herculean guy named Adam, yelled things at us like, “C’mon King West, let’s go!” and “This is where the work is done. You can do anything.” When I caught a glimpse of the words “LEGEND, ATHLETE, WARRIOR,” I almost believed it.

