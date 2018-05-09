STC Flower MRKT offers a lineup of local gifts for mom

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

This Sunday is Mother’s Day and Scarborough Town Centre (STC) is making it easy to celebrate moms with STC Flower MRKT. Available until May 13, this collaboration with Blossom and Bloom is an open-concept market featuring a curated collection of local artisans and floral-focused designers.

This year’s centrepiece is a field of fresh florals, complete with real flowers and authentic green grass that customers can walk through.

“The flower market offers countless spots for photographable moments. There is live music from Friday to Sunday, complemented with the scent of fresh flowers and grass,” says STC marketing director, Jai Lee.

This year's market features 24 artisans from the collective, Painterly Posies. Some of the unique gifts include artisan soap bars and sugar scrubs from Soaps and Sunflowers, pretty Mother’s Day greeting cards, handmade pots from Grey Leaf, butter shortbread, tea-inspired body products, artisanal candy from Papabubble and handmade jewellery. For a little extra TLC, Roses Without Thorns specializes in natural beauty and bath products, while Doe and Fawn offers colourful eye pillows.

Visitors can also purchase blooms from family-operated, Blossom Moments. Featuring a selection of fresh Ontario flowers, guests can pick from a variety of spring bouquets, potted orchids and vintage, fine-bone Chine teacups with potted flowers.

Phoebe Lo, Blossom and Bloom’s founder and creative director, drew from her background in fine arts in bringing this unique concept experience to life. “Scarborough's community is quite hip," says Lo. "Families who might have gone downtown can now shop closer to home.”

“We love to surprise and delight our visitors,” says Lee. “This one-of-a-kind market is all about featuring unique and unexpected moments, elevating the shopping experience for our customers.”

In addition to the garden and floral-themed market, Lo says visitors can participate in a free paper flower origami workshop. It’s a fun drop-in activity that can be enjoyed as a family, but can also serve as a bonus keepsake for mothers.

All gift-wrapping sales will be donated to the Scarborough Rouge Hospital Foundation through the volunteer service of the Scarborough Women of Philanthropy Council. And only until May 13, customers can purchase $200 in STC gift cards and receive a bonus in $10 STC gift card.

"You can bring your mom, grandmother, aunt, sister – any person you love – and take home with you some moments to treasure for a lifetime from our flower market,” says Lee.

For more information on the STC Flower MRKT, visit scarboroughtowncentre.com or follow online @shopSTC.