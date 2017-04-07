Stüssy to open a store in Chinatown with Sam James

Stüssy is reopening its Toronto store in Chinatown on Saturday (April 8), more than a year after packing up its Queen and Ossington location.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is also teaming up with former Ossington neighbour Sam James Coffee, which is setting up shop in the front half of the space at 241 Spadina.

The showroom is housed in the back and was designed by Willo Perron, who worked on the brand’s old Richmond Street location and has since created live experiences for Kanye West, The xx, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna.

The interior emphasizes raw edges, exposed beams and industrial duct work, and its back wall is curved like a skate ramp. The design will form the basis for store refreshes that the surf/skate brand is planning for its other North American locations, including its Los Angeles flagship.

Stüssy spent nearly three years on the northeast corner of Queen and Ossington at 1000 Queen West until Detroit retailer Shinola took over the spot in 2015, upsetting locals by forcing the popular Sam James Coffee Pocket out of an adjoining space.

The opening will bring the number of Sam James Coffee locations in the city to five.

To make the Toronto relaunch extra special, Stüssy has collaborated with four local artists – Kwest, Avi Gold, Clubgear and Sam James – on limited-run tees that will be available when the store opens at 11 am on Saturday.

Each edition is limited to 75 and proceeds will be donated to the maintenance and building of new features at Dunbat Skatepark on Bathurst south of Dundas.

The brand has long been connected to the local hip-hop scene. Drake manager and OVO founder Oliver El-Khatib used to share office space with Stüssy on Richmond and the Ossington shop hosted a pop-up shop for Drake’s Nothing Was The Same album in 2013. That same year, the store sold tickets for The Weeknd’s Mod Club show and it hosted an event for rapper Jimmy Prime, who also featured in a Stüssy lookbook, in 2015.

