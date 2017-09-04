The best cosplay outfits at Fan Expo Canada 2017

Mike Ford
Cosplay Sisters as Hocus Pocus
The end of the Labour Day weekend means back to work for some Torontonians. For others, it means back to not dressing up in a bunch of cardboard Coca-Cola 12-pack boxes fashioned and spray-painted to look like a mechanized video game protagonist.
At least until the next cosplay event. The 23rd annual Fan Expo Canada took over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the past four days and in addition to spending tens of dollars on celebrity autographs, many sci-fi, anime, comic, video game and horror fans opted to dress up as their favourite fictionalized characters from various franchises.
Photographer Mike Ford set up a photo booth on Friday and Saturday to capture many of the most creative looks Toronto's costuming subculture had to offer. Check out some choice outfits below.
Mike Ford
Alloy
Mike Ford
Captain America
Mike Ford
Frank Coraci as Aquaman
Mike Ford
Borealis Cosplay as Sailor Jupiter
Mike Ford
Hoa Dinh as Skyrim
Mike Ford
The Dark Dagger as Deadshot
Mike Ford
Allure Coslpay as Gamora
Mike Ford
Shea Cosplay as The Joker
Mike Ford
Steampunk
Mike Ford
Spider-Gwen
Mike Ford
Missy as Dragon Ball Z
Mike Ford
Kitana
Mike Ford
Priderman Cosplay as Deadpool
Mike Ford
Danica Rockwood as Ash from Evil Dead
Mike Ford
B-Boy Storm Trooper
Mike Ford
Allure Cosplay as Darth Talon
Mike Ford
Cosplay Sisters as Valkyrie
Mike Ford
Jack Sparrow
Mike Ford
Ballistic Bambi as Squirrel Girl
Mike Ford
Zarya from Overwatch
Mike Ford
Junkrat from Overwatch