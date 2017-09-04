The best cosplay outfits at Fan Expo Canada 2017

× Expand Mike Ford Cosplay Sisters as Hocus Pocus

The end of the Labour Day weekend means back to work for some Torontonians. For others, it means back to not dressing up in a bunch of cardboard Coca-Cola 12-pack boxes fashioned and spray-painted to look like a mechanized video game protagonist.

At least until the next cosplay event. The 23rd annual Fan Expo Canada took over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the past four days and in addition to spending tens of dollars on celebrity autographs, many sci-fi, anime, comic, video game and horror fans opted to dress up as their favourite fictionalized characters from various franchises.

Photographer Mike Ford set up a photo booth on Friday and Saturday to capture many of the most creative looks Toronto's costuming subculture had to offer. Check out some choice outfits below.

Alloy

Captain America

Frank Coraci as Aquaman

Borealis Cosplay as Sailor Jupiter

Hoa Dinh as Skyrim

The Dark Dagger as Deadshot

Allure Coslpay as Gamora

Shea Cosplay as The Joker

Steampunk

Spider-Gwen

Missy as Dragon Ball Z

Kitana

Priderman Cosplay as Deadpool

Danica Rockwood as Ash from Evil Dead

B-Boy Storm Trooper

Allure Cosplay as Darth Talon

Cosplay Sisters as Valkyrie

Jack Sparrow

Ballistic Bambi as Squirrel Girl

Zarya from Overwatch

Junkrat from Overwatch

website@nowtoronto.com | @mikefordphotos