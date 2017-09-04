The best cosplay outfits at Fan Expo Canada 2017

Our favourite looks from the four-day sci-fi, horror, comic and anime convention's 23rd edition

The end of the Labour Day weekend means back to work for some Torontonians. For others, it means back to not dressing up in a bunch of cardboard Coca-Cola 12-pack boxes fashioned and spray-painted to look like a mechanized video game protagonist.

At least until the next cosplay event. The 23rd annual Fan Expo Canada took over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the past four days and in addition to spending tens of dollars on celebrity autographs, many sci-fi, anime, comic, video game and horror fans opted to dress up as their favourite fictionalized characters from various franchises. 

Photographer Mike Ford set up a photo booth on Friday and Saturday to capture many of the most creative looks Toronto's costuming subculture had to offer. Check out some choice outfits below.

