The best shops for vegan winter coats and parkas in Toronto

Finding a warm yet stylish winter coat is the ultimate Canadian struggle. While a noble pursuit, finding one that is cruelty-free can add another layer of difficulty to embracing winter. There‘s been an increase in protests in Toronto against big brands like Canada Goose for their use of coyote fur and goose down in their jackets. Drake even took some heat for his collaboration with the brand earlier this year. Consider your hunt for warm, vegan coats over. Below is a list of places to buy stylish yet cruelty-free winter jackets in the city.

Biannual

The newly launched Toronto brand has just geared up for its second season. Behind the creative direction of local it girl Dani Roche comes this unisex outerwear brand. They use faux fur exclusively and a recycled cashmere fill called Supremeloft instead of down to line their coats. Specializing in trendy oversized silhouettes, their parkas, puffers and faux-fur coats are priced from $385 to $650, available at Sporting Life, Hudson’s Bay and online.

Save The Duck

If you’re looking for a classic parka that also happens to be cruelty-free, this one’s for you. They use an original padding called Plumtech, which is a breathable, waterproof fiber meant to mimic down feathers. The brand, started by an Italian designer, has become increasingly popular and you can find it at smaller boutiques around Toronto like The Imperative and Carriage Trade. Additionally, the parkas are lightweight and fold easily into a packable bag. Jackets range from $220 to $600.

Wuxly Movement

Do you already own a down-filled or fur-trimmed parka that you don’t see the point in parting with? At the Wuxly Movement, you can trade in your current coat using their “TradeUp” program, which gives you up to $275 in credit on one of their parkas. Accepted brands include Canada Goose, Moose Knuckles and Mackage, and the newer the jacket, the higher the credit. Visit their Queen West showroom to try on some of their styles. Coats are priced between $449 and $799 so that credit comes in handy.

Hoodlamb Coats

This brand believes hemp, one of the strongest natural fibers, is the future of sustainable fashion. These coats are long lasting, UV resistant and hypoallergenic for people who are sensitive to the elements. Available online, Hoodlamb Coats cost between $300 and $600.

Aritzia

The fashion giant carries several cruelty-free options. For parkas, there’s the Haven, Bancroft and Avoriaz parkas, and as for puffers, the Botanie is popular. For more of a classic fit, try a Babaton wool coat made from vegan suede. Prices range based on style and brand but expect to spend between $88 and $428.

Frank And Oak

The Montreal-born brand has a completely cruelty-free outerwear line. They’re totally featherless and use recycled materials like Thinsulate, which is made of recycled fibers that actually insulate better than down. Frank And Oak coats range from $199 to $349 and have various locations across the city.

Noize

Noize is a Canadian online-only brand that is completely cruelty-free. They have a featherless policy and use 100 per cent polyester and high quality synthetic faux fur. All their leather is vegan as well, made up of polyurethane microfibers. On the more affordable side of the spectrum, these winter parkas range from $139 to $259.

