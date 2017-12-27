The most-read NOW Magazine stories of 2017

Of the hundreds of stories we published online this year, these ones racked up the most page views, comments and shares on social media. Later this week, we’ll have a separate roundup of the most-read news stories, but for now, here are some of the most popular articles you may have missed this year.

Lifestyle

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Mother and voice-over actor, Heidi Hawkins

Love Your Body

Our third-annual Love Your Body issue, which celebrates brave Torontonians willing to bare all in the name of body positivity, featured a portrait of Heidi Hawkins breastfeeding her son, Arthur, on the cover.

Why Toronto Millennials aren’t having sex

Dozens of local Millennials told us why they weren’t having sex despite the popularity in online dating and hookup culture.

Can laneway homes take the pressure off Toronto’s real estate market?

A look at how laneway homes could possibly be the solution to our rental housing shortage.

Sustainable fashion gets a new look

In celebration of Earth Day, we talked to local designers on why sustainable clothing is making a comeback.

The Broadview Hotel in now open: in photos

After three years of renovations, the Broadview Hotel finally reopened this summer with three restaurants, two rooftop decks and, of course, a hotel.

The best cosplay outfits at Fan Expo Canada 2017

Our favourite looks from the four-day sci-fi, horror, comic and anime convention that swept Toronto in September.

Toronto stick and poke tattoo artists hit the mainstream

Stick and poke artist Lee D’Angelo covered our tattoo issue, which included stories on stick and pokers, Black artists and the city’s best new shops.

York University prof: it’s time to stop treating obesity as a public health issue

New research suggests social factors, like income inequality and working conditions, contribute more to unhealthy lifestyles than diet and exercise.

Food & Drink

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Cafe Cancan was one of the most magical additions to the food scene this year.

The top 10 Toronto restaurants of 2017

In a year filled with great eats, these were the top dining experiences.

Toronto’s best new restaurants

Neighbourhood joints dominated the year’s restaurant openings.

It’s time to fix Toronto’s food culture

Restaurateur and author Jen Agg has been leading the charge in the fight against harassment and inequality in the hospitality industry.

Inside the Drake’s massive new Sterling Road location

The Drake Hotel continued to expand this year, with a new 8,000-square-foot location in the city’s west end.

NishDish is on a mission

This year, Aanishnaabe chef Johl Whiteduck Ringuette opened NishDish as a way to reclaim Indigenous food one plate at a time.

Is Toronto a city of foodie followers?

A look at the trends that have dominated our food culture and whether we’ve created anything original.

Toronto’s best bars

A comprehensive list of the best new-ish bars in our drinking scene.

Toronto restaurant icons spill their secrets

The owners of 16 classic eateries gave us the dish on how they’ve lasted.

Art & Books

× Expand Photography by Tanja-Tiziana Shoppers - especially from immigrant communities - loved to take advantage of bargains available via Honest Ed's spectacular door-crasher specials.

An Honest Farewell: goodbye Honest Ed’s, hello Toronto’s diverse future

In February, we said goodbye to Honest Ed’s with a mammoth arts and culture blitz honouring the legacy of Ed Mirvish.

Cape Dorset youth pick their favourite Annie Pootoogook drawings

The first major retrospective of the late Inuk artist’s work took place at the McMichael gallery in February.

The plan to decolonize design

A look at how post-secondary design programs at OCAD and Ryerson are putting Indigenous knowledge first.

Seven Toronto artists to follow on Instagram

Are you following these up-and-coming local creatives on social media?

Emma Sulkowicz isn’t done making art about rape

The performance artist best known for protesting campus sexual violence talked about what it means to “feel more.”

The 10 best books of 2017

NOW contributing editor Susan G. Cole picked the year’s top literary works.

A public art manifesto for Toronto

We asked artists and curators how public art can better reflect the city’s overlapping social, political and historical realities.

Before you hide a guy in your closet, read Toronto pop artist Hatecopy’s Trust No Aunty

A profile of how Maria Qamar parlayed her popularity on Instagram into a guide for South Asian women caught in the crosshairs of two cultures.

Stage

× Expand Dahlia Katz / Intermission Magazine

In memoriam: Jon Kaplan

This year, NOW lost our long-time theatre writer to cancer.

Why this Toronto comedian is following the mass exodus out of Canada

A Toronto stand-up wrote about why he's heading to the States to further his comedy career.

Comedy night SHADE throws out tokenism

A popular monthly comedy show specifically featured comedians of colour, women and LGBTQ comics.

Why Canadian playwrights are big in Japan

A profile on a man who has translated more than 50 Canadian plays into Japanese.

Signs of diversity

A look at how more theatres are breaking down accessibility barriers to their shows.

Inside Ali Wong's 2018 Netflix comedy special filmed in Toronto at JFL42

During her sold-out JFL42 shows, stand-up Ali Wong filmed her new Netflix special.

Introducing… the new opera fan

They’re web-savvy, cost-conscious, will travel the world to see shows... and they’re young

In praise of Toronto theatre super-fans

These devoted audience members see more shows than many full-time reviewers and theatre professionals.

Audience members from hell

You won’t believe what some people do during shows.

Movies

× Expand Samuel Engelking Sarah Polley says there’s a culture of machismo on most sets, even among women. “You don’t want to be the person complaining.”

Sarah Polley on sexism and abuse in TV and film and the ongoing struggle for gender parity

It’s now crystal clear what Sarah Polley was talking about.

The wonder women behind Alias Grace's TV adaptation

How an intergenerational team of Canadian women brought the beloved novel to the screen.

The 25 most binge-worthy TV shows of 2017

The best shows of the year.

The top Canadian movies of all time – and where to watch them

In honour of National Canadian Film Day 150, NOW's critics picked their favourite homegrown flicks.

Canadian film industry is narrowing the gender gap

It’s not great, but it’s getting better.

Farewell, Orphan Black: a series that managed to be everything all at once

This summer, Orphan Black fans said goodbye to the Toronto-shot show, which shifted from sci-fi thriller to police procedural to queer love story to suburban farce.

35 Stephen King movies, ranked from best to worst

In anticipation of It and The Dark Tower, we rated the prolific horror author's many adaptations, including some you likely didn't know existed.

The Disaster Artist: An oral history

We sat down with James and Dave Franco, Tommy Wiseau, Seth Rogen, Greg Sestero, Ari Graynor and others on the making of the making of The Room.

Music

× Expand Amanda Fotes The Highest Order playing at The Silver Dollar Room.

Vanishing music venues: three months into 2017 and we've already lost seven

The city finally took note of Toronto’s vanishing music venues, but is it too late?

An oral history of hip-hop shows at the Concert Hall

Legendary Toronto promoter Ron Nelson, Michie Mee, Dream Warriors, Kardinal Offishall, DJ Mastermind and others reflected on the 100-year-old venue's enduring impact on Canadian hip-hop.

We are witnessing Indigenous music's next wave

The struggle is far from over, but 2017 brought a new group of Indigenous music makers into the spotlight.

Is Toronto finally ready for Jackie Shane?

A look at the trailblazing transgender soul singer’s career nearly five decades after she left Toronto.

Independent soul: Daniel Caesar is staying DIY... with a little help from his friends

With a critically acclaimed debut album and five sold-out hometown shows, Daniel Caesar arguably had his best year yet.

In memoriam: Gord Downie (1964-2017)

The Tragically Hip singer, poet and, above all, advocate passed away in October, sending the entire country into mourning.

Why I'm breaking up with Morrissey

Ahead of the British singer’s 11th album, a long-time fan grappled with whether he could go on defending him.

The 101 best Toronto songs of 2017

The year was great for local music, so we put together a giant playlist of our favourite songs.

