This Toronto arcade lets you play video games in virtual reality

Last summer thousands of people played Pokémon GO, an augmented reality game on smartphones, across the GTA. It was location based and immersive, and gave us a sense of what the future of gaming will look like.

Now, tech geeks and gamers can take experiential gaming one step further at a virtual reality arcade that recently opened just north of Kensington Market. VRPlayin (294 College) is owned by VNovus, a local tech company specializing in developing virtual reality. The arcade features 18 booths decked out with HTC Vive headsets, hand controllers and flat-screen TVs.

The arcade opens at a time when VR has improved tremendously in look and feel, but is still too expensive for the average consumer to have in their home. An arcade that allows customers to try it out without having to spend too much makes sense.

“We want to make it as accessible and user-friendly as possible,” says Lee Anna Sweeny, operations manager at VRPlayin. “You can now actually be playing without massive glitches, and the technology will only get better, which makes right now the prime time to open up.”

The company says their customers cover all ages and tech abilities, from people who’ve never put on VR goggles to expert gamers. Luckily, for beginners, an attendant is always around to help you set up the equipment and show you how the games work. The VRPlayin currently has access to just over 30 games, which they license from Steam, an online video arcade.

“We’re going through the process of getting licenses for every game. Not everyone does that,” says Sweeny.

The company is also in the process of applying for a liquor license so that alcohol can be served at parties and events.

When you enter VRPlayin, you’re shown your booth and then an employee sets you up and show you have to use all the equipment. If you’re a seasoned VR gamer, they’ll leave you from there, but if you’re a newbie, they’ll stay with you the whole time so you’re comfortable.

Every customer gets a disposable face mask that sticks onto the VR headset, the controllers are sanitized with each use and the headphones are brand new. Each booth is also completely padded, so you don’t have to worry about running into a wall while wearing the headset. A couple of stools beside every booth provides seating for friends and family to watch.

After getting fitted with the headset, the attendant walks you through a tutorial that gives you a sense of how the controllers work and how virtual reality looks on screen. Then, you’re free to choose whatever game you want. Their selection includes sports games like ping pong and baseball, first-person shooters like Space Pirate Trainer and QuiVR as well as horror games like the zombie-chasing Brookhaven. If playing a game feels too intense, they offer VR movies and other more passive experiences. For instance, you can take a VR getaway to another city, walk through a museum and paint or sculpt using the controllers.

A one-hour reservation starts at $29 per person, and groups are encouraged. In fact, many of the games can be played as multiplayer, so going with friends means that you can hang out with them in virtual reality.

“We’ve gotten kids in here and their grandparents, couples on a date and coworkers for corporate events,” Sweeny says. “The appeal is very broad.”

