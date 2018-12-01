Toronto’s best holiday markets, street fairs and fleas 2018

× Expand Toronto Christmas Market Sip on mulled wine and chimney cakes at this year's Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District.

Why suffer through crowds at the mall when throughout the month of December, the city brims with holiday markets, festive fleas and family-friendly street fairs. Here, we’ve rounded-up the 10 best events in the city to do all your holiday shopping and eat some seasonal treats.

Toronto Christmas Market at the Distillery District

There’s plenty of reasons why the Distillery District’s Christmas market is one of the most popular in the city: the twinkling lights and garland decking the Victorian buildings, beer gardens and daily caroling sing-alongs. Although it gets busy on evenings and weekends, it’s worth the visit for the sweet mulled wine, raclette and deep-fried pastries from Eva’s Original Chimneys. See listing for details.

Christmas Craft Sale & Flea Market at the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto

This year marks the 10th annual craft sale and flea hosted by the Native Canadian Centre (16 Spadina). On December 1 and 2, find handmade wares like traditional beadwork, hand drums, tinctures, moccasins and jewelry all made by local Indigenous artists. See listing for details.

The Eco Lifestyle Market

This market, held on December 2 at the Great Hall (1087 Queen), features a curated collection of gifts wares made using sustainable methods and materials, natural makeup from Altilis Beauty, reusable beeswax food wraps from Oh Beehive, and kids shoes made of upcycled leather from Brave New Soles. See listing for details.

OCADU Artist Alley Holiday Market

Artist Alley is a market where you can buy original work from current OCADU students and alumni. At their holiday market on December 4 at the Great Hall (1087 Queen), you’ll find limited edition prints, pins, jewellery and other handmade items. See listing for details.

Parkdale Holiday Bazaar

Gifting second-hand wares might not seem like the most obvious choice for the holiday presents, but there’s a case to be made for giving vintage. It’s more sustainable, affordable and way more original than anything you’ll find on Amazon. Start your vintage holiday shopping at on December 6 at the Parkdale Holiday Bazaar, a neighbourhood wide shopping event featuring around 10 shops around Queen West. 96 Tears Vintage (1714 Queen West), which is spearheading the event, will turn their studio into a bazaar where 20 artists will be selling their own wares. See website for details.

Pink Xmas

“Don your gay apparel” at the Pink Market’s annual holiday extravaganza, Pink Xmas. On December 8 and 9 at the 519 (519 Church), more than 50 LGBTQ+ artists, creators and makers will be selling their unique wares, like cute enamel Pocky pins by Heidi Cho, gender-free apparel by 416 Champion, and botanical prints and patches by The Foragers Club for all the Plant Moms and Dads on your list. See listing for details.

Black Owned Holiday Market

The Black Owned Holiday Market showcases gifts, products and services owned by Black-owned businesses. This year’s market on December 8 is taking over the Enercare Centre (100 Princes’) and features an expansive selection of hand-made wares like vibrant statement jewelry by Hannatou Accessories, bags made from genuine Ethiopian leather by Liyu, and quirky “Woke” alarm clock pins by My Filibo. See website for details.

Parkdale Flea Holiday Market

Tucked inside the Northern Contemporary gallery (1266 Queen West), the Parkdale Flea Holiday Market is a cozy bazaar featuring handmade and vintage finds, food vendors and plenty of hot cider. See listing for details.

Handmade Holiday Craft Show

Kid Icarus – Kensington Market’s go-to shop for all screen prints and cute graphic tchotchkes – is hosting a holiday market this year at St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Church (103 Bellevue) on December 8. You’ll find screen printed greeting cards, ceramics, jewellery and calendars. Admission is $2 or $5 with a mystery loot bag. See listing for details.

Leslieville Flea Holiday Market

On December 8 and 9, the biggest market in the east end gets into the holiday spirit. The Leslieville Flea Holiday Market, which will be held at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre (870 Queen East), features more than 60 vendors hawking handcrafted and vintage goods, as well as baked treats. Get your photo taken with Santa and listen to some holiday tunes sung by U of T’s Glee Club. See listing for details.

SamEdwardsTO