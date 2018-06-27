Ditch the plastic at Toronto's first package-free store

× Expand Bare Market is Toronto's first package-free goods store, where shoppers are encouraged to bring their own containers in order to reduce plastic.

Humans produce an overwhelming amount of plastic, with some studies estimating the number to be around 8.3 million metric tons. If production and waste continue at this rate, scientists estimate that by 2050, about 12,000 metric tons of plastic waste will be in landfills or the natural environment.

A new package-free goods store in Toronto is hoping to change that. Bare Market had its first pop-up shop today (June 27) at the Bathurst-Finch Hub's Farmers' Market.

“You can get basically anything you need like at a grocery store or supermarket, but all package free and a lot more affordable,” says Maya Goodwill, a Bare Market spokesperson.

Bare Market hopes to open a permanent location in 2019. Until then, they'll be popping up in various neighbourhoods and communities, as well as at Patagonia (500 King West) every other Sunday starting July 8.

Currently, Bare Market offers body and home care products like shampoo, makeup, laundry detergent and DIY ingredients. In late July, they'll start carrying groceries and pre-made food as well.

Founder Dayna Stein was inspired to launch Bare Market while living in Vancouver, where she frequented the city's first refill shop, The Soap Dispensary.

Thus, Bare Market encourages shoppers to bring their own containers. If people forget their container, they have two options: to purchase their own container from Bare Market, or to borrow a reusable container for a refundable fee.

“It’s really just encouraging anybody to take any step toward reducing their waste and the disposables they use," says Goodwill.

The next pop-ups will be at Patagonia on July 8 and Malvern Farmer’s Market on July 13 from 3 to 8 pm.

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @jordgoldman