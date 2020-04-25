9 cute, cozy finds delivered from Toronto stores

× Expand WORKER BEE SUPPLY

Toronto stores, like many other local businesses, are coping with COVID-19 by offering a variety of opportunities for remote shopping – including curbside dropoffs, local pickup, and even deals on shipping.

If you're looking for a little bit of comfort or distraction while you're stuck at home, and want to support a local business going through a tough time, here are a few of our favourite cozy product picks.

Likely General, a combination store and gallery on Roncy, is full of witchy, soothing finds from artisanal vendors in Toronto and beyond. These Grateful Dead-themed bath salts come in three fragrances – lavender/jasmine, vetiver/fir and palo santo/orange – to help you forget all about the world outside your tub. (While you're here, consider donating to their GoFundMe.) $9; no-contact delivery available for $4. likelygeneral.com.

This spring's fashion must-have: Sweatpants. (Obviously, it's sweatpants.) But just because you're hanging out at home doesn't mean you can't support a local business – and look smashing while you're doing it. Enter Muttonhead's unisex loungewear basics, all of which are sewn in Toronto – including this rust-orange pair of bottoms made from super-smooth, sustainable bamboo fabric. $115; free shipping over $100. muttonheadstore.com

Previously a beloved Cabbagetown source for reclaimed fixtures and antiques, Sourced and Salvaged has now pivoted to offering soy wax candles made with essential oils in roughly two dozen different scents. $20 and up; free downtown delivery on orders over $50. sourcedandsalvaged.com

Don't feel pressured to leave quarantine with a half-dozen new skills – but if you do want to dip your toe into the world of fibre crafts, macrame is a simple (and on-trend) way to get started. This DIY wall hanging kit from The Knitting Loft comes with rope in 11 different colours, so you can craft something that suits your place perfectly. $20.95; free curbside pickup at 672 Wilson. theknittingloft.ca

Toronto cross-stitch artist Diana Watters sells her designs as downloadable patterns, or as kits containing everything you need to get started (perfect for aspiring cross-stitchers). There's a handful of designs, including a very locally-appropriate "raccoon in the big city" motif; all of them which come complete with floss, a hoop, a needle, fabric, and plenty of tips on how to get started. $35 and up; free shipping in Canada. etsy.com

Could your place use a touch of green? In addition to a number of existing plant delivery services, your local plant shop may have rolled out curbside delivery or pickup. If you're a plant novice, pick up a spider plant: They're remarkably forgiving (and, in case you kill the first couple, inexpensive). $6.25; free shipping over $100. plantcollective.co

Are you, like me, are in an ongoing war with your stompy upstairs neighbour? Escalate things the creative way with this build-your-own harmonica kit! (Just kidding! Mostly.) From Toronto gift shop mini-chain Scout, this Kikkerland kit gives you everything you need to start playin' the isolation blues. $15; free delivery in M4M or M6R area codes, curbside pickup at 405 Roncesvalles. iheartscout.com

Sure, Cambie Design's blankets are a splurge – but if there was ever a time to burrito yourself in as many luxurious textures as possible, this is it. Cambie's throws are made in limited quantities, with alpaca wool sourced from a family-run textile mill in Lima, Peru. $100; free shipping over $70. cambiedesign.com

