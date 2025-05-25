Registration for Toronto’s summer recreational activities opens soon – here’s what you need to know

Registration for summer activities in Toronto opens up in June, so if you’re looking to add an extracurricular to your calendar, you’re in luck!

If you’re interested in honing your artistry, improving your fitness, learning a skill, or maybe signing your children up for something new during summer vacation, you might want to check out Toronto’s list of summer activities.

Registration for the city’s “older adult activities” geared towards those 60 and older opens on June 9, while registration for the remainder of the activities opens on June 10 and 11.

Budding artists and those interested in honing their skills can register for dance, drama and music lessons, pottery workshops, animation tutorials, and more. Meanwhile, various cooking, technology, nature, and gardening-themed activities are available for those looking to learn more practical skills. Find a full list of different arts and hobby programs here.

With aquatic fitness, cardio and other exercise workshops and lessons, the opportunities to improve your fitness are plentiful. Swimming lessons are available for all age groups, as are skating lessons. Meanwhile, programming for sports like ball hockey, badminton, baseball, softball, basketball, martial arts, pickleball, table tennis, and volleyball will also be available this summer.

People interested in learning more about Toronto’s forestry can take part in one-hour tree tours and nature presentations led by city staff. The free tours cover local ecology, natural history, and sustainable engagement in the city’s natural areas while providing participants with an understanding of the urban forest in Toronto. Find out more about scheduled tours or request one here.

The city also has some accessible activities designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities. These classes have fewer participants, with additional assistance and adaptive equipment available when needed. This includes adapted basketball, a recreation program called Active8, art lessons and more.

A list of offered accessible activities can be found here.

To access adapted services, you must have an Adapted and Inclusive Services membership. Find out more about that here.

Meanwhile, residents can browse the Drop-In Arts, Hobbies & Interests Map, which includes 90 different community and recreation centres offering classes like ballroom dancing, line dancing, sewing, and darts.

Find a full list of the city’s summer recreational activities here.