Uniqlo launches pop-up T-shirt art gallery

No item of clothing is quite as universal or democratic as the T-shirt (Hypebeast fodder excluded). But Japanese brand Uniqlo decided to give the humble tee the star treatment, enshrining its designs in a three-floor pop-up museum on Queen West.

The Wear Your World UT exhibit, which ends today at 202 Queen West, features a whopping 1,000 tees slathered with everything from high culture (Basquiat, Warhol, Studio Sanderson, nautical art from Japanese heritage printmaker Hokusai) to low (Sanrio characters, bowls of ramen, Minions).

If you want to take them home, though, you'll have to head up to the Eaton Centre to snag one — these are strictly display only. We spoke to Rei Matsunuma, the company's global marketing manager (who answered our questions through an interpreter) to learn more.

Why create a T-shirt gallery?

The idea of UT is getting global pop culture out there to everyone. We believe the T-shirt is a communication tool, a form of self-expression, and even a form of media in and of itself. That's the idea we want to convey.

Uniqlo's been in Canada for two years now — do Canadians have different buying patterns from the rest of the world?

Fundamentally, it's unchanged. But content from Japan seems to be very much accepted over here — we did a Nintendo collection and traditional Hokusai artwork (and they've been very well received). As a Japanese person, that makes me really happy.

How do you decide what T-shirt collections will be rolled out where? I was a little bummed your ramen collection only made it to Vancouver!

Ideally, we'd like all collections to get to everyone! If the ramen collection gets popular enough, we should be able to bring it further.

Big brands and artists are a common focus in the UT collection, but how do you engage smaller, more local artists?

Artists have been very important for the UT collection. Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Charles and Ray Eames — these are all pop artists and icons that have been incorporated into the collection. The reason for this is that high art was only for a limited few, but we want to make them to accessible for all. Jason Polan and Timothy Goodman are artists that aren't very well-known globally, but we want to make sure people are more aware of them.

We also boost smaller artists through UTGP, which is the world's biggest T-shirt design competition. We want to introduce some no-name artists and creators to the public. Every year, we give them a design theme — Mickey Mouse, Coca-Cola, Star Wars. Any fans can submit a T-shirt design. It's a very unique way to introduce some new creators to the world.

How do you keep some of the more heavily branded T-shirts from feeling like advertisements?

Most clothing companies use style guides, or license guides — and the resulting merchandise all does basically look the same. That's not the case with Uniqlo. In the case of the UTGP competition, a Marvel fan making a T-shirt could be more creative than the studio themselves, which is what's so fun about UT. We're using collaboration. We fundamentally believe that one plus one isn't two, but may be 10 or 100.

